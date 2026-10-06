Garmin has launched the Enduro 4 with 90 days of battery life

The Approach 72 also lands with dedicated features for golfers

If you’re after a bargain, the Fenix 8 might be a better option

Garmin has just released two new contenders for our best Garmin watches list: the Enduro 4, an update to its popular line of high-performance, battery-first smartwatches, and a new Approach S72 golf watch that is intended to help people “better understand their whole game,” according to Garmin.

The Enduro 4 uses a 1.4-inch MIP display to provide up to 90 days of battery life, which Garmin says makes it the company’s “longest-lasting GPS smartwatch.” There’s a new ComfortFit fabric band replacing the older nylon hook-and-loop style on the Enduro 3.

Dedicated power modes are on board to extend accuracy or battery life, with grade-adjusted pace-based workout targets and the Garmin Fenix 9 Pro's new Epic and Stamina features to help you better understand your endurance. Otherwise, it's very similar to the old Enduro 3, right down to the weight (57g) and materials (Power Sapphire lens, titanium bezel, polymer shell).

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As for the Garmin Approach S72, it looks like an upgrade over the older, excellent Garmin Approach S70. It comes with 'golf biometric data' that allow you to analyze your performance on the green through your heart rate, matching it to key moments during your game.

You can also make phone calls, use voice commands, and get up to 20 hours of battery life (or up to 16 days with GPS switched off).

Enduro 4 vs Fenix 9 Pro

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin has priced the Approach S72 at $ $799.99 / £699.99 / €799.99, while the Enduro 4 will set you back $899.99 / £799.99 / €899.99. The cost of the latter is interesting because it’s $200 shy of the Fenix 9 Pro, one of Garmin’s most capable (and most expensive) smartwatches.

If you opt for the Enduro 4, there are a few things you miss out on from the Fenix 9 Pro. That includes a 3,000-nit AMOLED display, the titanium case, a built-in speaker/microphone combination, and double the internal storage.

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However, the Enduro 4 has a few benefits of its own, notably relating to battery life: you’ll get up to 90 days of juice in smartwatch mode or up to 320 hours in activity mode, compared to up to 10 days with the Fenix 9 Pro. The Enduro 4 also boasts solar charging to keep itself topped up.

While the Enduro 4 is a little cheaper than the Fenix 9 Pro, whichever one you go for depends on your needs. The former focuses squarely on long-lived battery performance, while the latter is more of a high-end all-rounder for people who need the best of everything.

Today's best Garmin deals

In the US and UK, it's Amazon Prime Day, or Amazon Big Deal Days, and there are plenty of deals on top Garmins to be found.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

In the US, the Garmin Fenix 8 (47mm) in Black is currently available at Amazon for $729.99 (was $999.99 ) a saving of 27% off the RRP. We'd expect prices to start falling on the Fenix 8 now the 9 is out, but this is a great deal by any metric.

In the UK? The same Garmin Fenix 8 47mm model is available at Amazon for £595.96 (was £699.99 ) saving you a cool £105. Check out both deals in full below.

US deal Garmin Fenix 8 (47mm) Black: was $999.99 now $729.99 at Amazon Save $270 on the Garmin Fenix 8, one of the best multisport watches on shelves at the moment. Garmin's powerful AMOLED screen, an LED torch, rugged titanium bezel, dive mode, full-color topographical maps... it's got enough for any adventurer, and it's also got a golf mode.

Uk deal Garmin Fenix 8 (47mm) Black: was £699.99 now £595.96 at Amazon Garmin's excellent adventure watch in its middle size gets a cool £104 discount. I've used this particular model and it's excellent — at this price, it's approaching the now-outdated Garmin Epix Pro and Fenix 7, and offers better value and software support. A great deal.

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