Buy one, get one free on Samsung's best fitness smartwatch

Almost unbelievably, you can now get not just one but two Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 at Samsung for $299 (was $598). The offer is not available when trading in a device but to get two for the price of one is amazing. The offer is perfect for couples or those wanting to buy a gift for a friend or family member.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is the best smartwatch by Samsung and for good reason. It offers a substantial set of fitness features and broad third-party app support. If you also own a Samsung phone, the whole ecosystem links beautifully together.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $598 now $299 at Samsung

This 'buy one, get one free' offer is one of the best deals that Samsung has ever had on one of its smartwatches. The stylish and fully-featured watch is great for advanced running metrics and keeping track of vitals with the integrated Samsung Health app. Third-party apps are abundant, too, including Whatsapp, Strava, and Spotify. This is a great opportunity to buy one for yourself and one for a friend or family member at no additional cost.

"It’s well designed, and shines when teamed with a Samsung phone." says our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review. There's little not to love about this Android smartwatch powerhouse. The Exynos W930 chipset and the ability to monitor your body's muscle and fat composition are highlights. It's close to being one of the best fitness tools out there.

Samsung Health gives users access to a wealth of tracking features for sleeping, running, water consumption, and more. This watch isn't just health-obsessed, though. The support for third-party apps, including WhatsApp and Spotify, enhances the overall experience and increases its usability.

The updated processor and RAM deliver amazing performance and efficiency and the health and fitness features are second to none. The addition of a new high-heart-rate alert and fall detection might seem a little on the overbearing side but you never know when you might need this type of help.

As one of the best smartwatches around, the Galaxy Watch 6 is well worth the money at $299. The fact that Samsung will throw another in for free is nothing short of incredible. Other smartwatch deals are available and if you're more keen on getting an Apple watch, check out our best Apple Watch guide.