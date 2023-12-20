Apple Watch Series 9 is down to a Black Friday-low price at Amazon – get it before it's banned

That's right – in case you haven't heard by now, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will soon be taken off shelves in the US, due to an ongoing legal dispute between Apple and health tech manufacturer Masimo.

The ban on two of the best Apple Watches, which pack blood oxygen monitoring sensor technology Masimo claims infringes on its patent, starts on Apple's online store from 3pm on December 21 and in physical stores from December 24. While other stores like Amazon will be able to sell off stock, once it's gone, it's gone – until Apple can get its watches back on shelves again.

So what we're saying is this: if you're looking to grab a discounted Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 from Amazon, you haven't got long to do so. Right now you can save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 9 and $50 on the Ultra 2, both surprise holdover discounts from Black Friday and great deals considering the incoming scarcity of these watches. Just in time for the holidays!

Check out the deals in full below. Not in the US? Scroll down for more deals in your region.

The Wi-Fi-only Apple Watch 9 can’t connect to the internet without a phone or Wi-Fi, but it’s still a great wearable and the most up-to-date Apple has to offer, with a refreshed 2,000-nit brightness screen and tons of applications for that novel Double Tap feature. Now $70 off at Amazon.

The same great watch with the same great $70 discount, the 45mm version of the Series 9 has a bit more real estate to enjoy that Retina display OLED screen in all its brighter glory. No compromises in battery life either, despite that slightly increased power output, thanks to the faster processor.

The Series 9 also has a new colorway to choose from – pink. If you were a fan of this year’s #Barbiecore trend, you can now get a watch to match. This model comes in a variety of other colors too, with cellular connectivity enabled.

The Series 9 45mm with GPS and cellular is 13% off right now, shaving $70 off the biggest Series 9 with the best connectivity. The cellular connectivity option allows you to take calls and messages even without having your phone handy – and to accept or reject them with a Double Tap.

If you're dropping almost $800 on a watch, $50 may not seem loads in the grand scheme of things, but any discount on a soon-to-be-off-shelves Apple Watch – let alone Apple's best watch ever from a technical standpoint – is worth snapping up. Only the Blue Alpine Loop model is available here, though.

