50% off one of the best Garmin watches ever will have you going for gold

It might be too late for it to elevate your training, but if you've got a big event like the City to Surf coming up, the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar will have you smashing your personal best. This watch is undoubtedly one of the best fitness watches and best Garmin watches you can buy – despite the Forerunner 265 displacing it as our favourite premium option – and right now it's received a huge 50% discount at Amazon. I don’t think there's a better fitness watch on the market.

By far the cheapest we've seen on Amazon, snapping it up at this price would be the best thing you could do for your fitness – whether you're training for the Sydney Marathon in September, cycling to work or joining a run club.

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar | AU$1,099 AU$599 on Amazon (save AU$500) This smartwatch didn't get five stars in our Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar review for no reason. This watch is made for hard work – a tough design and battery that will last well over two weeks (or 49 hours on GPS mode) to its abundance of features, recovery tools and accurate readings, it's an athlete’s best friend (amateur or otherwise). If that's you, this price makes it almost a must-have. New Zealanders can take advantage of this deal too, with the price coming down to just NZ$626.23.

As well as a touchscreen and five buttons that make navigation a breeze, one of our favourite features is the ability to remember routes tracked by the GPS – which, as it happens, is actually remarkably accurate.

And, if you're locked-in on nailing down your training, PacePro and ClimbPro features will even alert you to upcoming changes in elevation, so you can mentally prepare, or avoid them.

This watch will also keep an eye on your heart rate throughout the day, including workouts and even while you sleep. In fact, sleep tracking is one of its headline features, and the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar will give you a Morning Report each day, letting you know the weather, grading your sleep and helping you maximise your daily performance with a Training Readiness score. It could just be the extra kick up the rear you need.

While it may seem the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar is overqualified for some, it means its fully future proof for when you start smashing your personal best times – handy, considering it’s also the watch that will help you reach that level. Plus, at this current deal price, it’s completely unrivalled.