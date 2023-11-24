You'd better move fast if you want this queen size mattress for $100 on Black Friday
Yes, you read that right: an actual queen size hybrid mattress for $100, and funnily enough it's selling fast
Sometimes it's nice to be proved wrong. We've previously reported on the Allswell X and its ludicrously low price, concluding that the price couldn't possibly get any lower. And yet right now Walmart has dropped the price of the Allswell X to just $100 for a queen size and only $70 for a twin. That's one hell of a Black Friday mattress deal, and you'd better get your skates on if you're interested because it's selling fast.
Cards on the table, you're unlikely to see the Allswell X in our best mattress roundup (although its more expensive sibling, the Allswell, is there as our top budget pick). Nevertheless you get a lot more than you might expect for not very much money: this is a hybrid mattress with memory foam, support foam and individually wrapped coils, so you'll probably get a decent night's sleep on it. Extrapolating down from our Allswell mattress review, we imagine it's a little short on cushioning and most likely a better fit for lighter back and stomach sleepers, or perhaps as a kids' bed, but it's probably best suited to a spare room than every-night use.
Need to know more? Of course you do.
The Allswell X 10" Hybrid mattress
Queen size: was
$135 now $100 at Walmart
Overview: The Allswell 10" Hybrid mattress comes with design features you would expect in a more expensive model. The mattress has memory foam for contouring and support, along with individually wrapped coils. The perimeter even has a foam rail for support. This is a medium firmness mattress that will suit back and stomach sleepers best - there's not enough padding for those of a heavier weight.
Price history: We were previously astonished at the low price on this mattress and now it's even cheaper. Right now a twin size Allswell X will cost you a mere $70, down from $100, and even a king size is an absolute steal at just $110. We didn't expect the price to drop any lower on Black Friday but here we are; go grab it before it's gone.
Extras: This is a clearance model, so there are unlikely to be any trials on offer, and we would recommend checking the returns policy. You'll still get free shipping and, for the price, it's a hard offer to pass up.
Buy it if...
✅ You're buying for your spare room: The Allswell X doesn't feature as much cushioning as other hybrids and at just 10" it's not really an every-night mattress, but it should be fine for occasional use
✅ You're a back or stomach sleeper: Because of this mattress's thin construction, it's better suited to people who sleep on their stomachs or backs; side sleepers aren't going to get nearly enough cushioning for their shoulders and hips.
Don't buy it if...
❌ You want a long-lasting mattress: The Allswell X stands out because it's so very, very cheap, and it could last a long time if you put it on a spare bed and don't get many visitors. For a longer-lasting quality hybrid that can be slept on regularly, though, try the DreamCloud mattress at $799 for a queen mattress.
❌ You love the feel of memory foam: There's memory foam in the Allswell X but it's spread pretty thin, and if you buy this one expecting that sink-in feel your going to end up sorely disappointed. Instead try the Nectar Mattress, which tops our best memory foam mattresses guide.
