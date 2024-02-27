I test pillows for my job, and this weird design has completely won me over

As TechRadar's Sleep Editor, I test out a lot of pillows as part of my job. I have my favorites (which make it into our best pillow ranking) but honestly, a lot of them are pretty similar. So it's always doubly exciting to find a new standout option. Enter: the Purple Harmony Pillow.

This is unlike any pillow I've tried before. In a good way. This pillow (which is currently on sale with 20% off at Purple) has a latex foam core surrounded by a layer of GelFlex Grid – a bouncy, stretchy grid that appears in all of Purple's mattresses. On paper, it's a weird design. I assumed the Grid was a bit of a gimmick; just there because it's the brand's USP. But in practice it really works.

So much so that I've abandoned my previous pillow choice, which had been installed in my bed for over a year, in favor of the Purple Harmony. Pillow preferences are subjective, but I was pleased to note that our official tester felt exactly the same way I did, describing it as 'ridiculously squiggly' and awarding it a full five stars in our Purple Harmony Pillow review.

Read on for three reasons why the Purple Harmony is my new pillow of choice...

Purple Harmony Pillow: was $199 now $159 at Purple

Head to Purple for 20% off the Harmony. This began life as a Presidents' Day deal, so we're not expecting it to stick around much longer. Purple mattress sales happen semi-regularly, and are always worth taking advantage of, as these products are on the pricier side.

1. It's cool (like, really cool)

Everyone loves the cold side of the pillow, right? Waking up, perhaps feeling a bit too bundled up in bedding, flipping over the pillow and immediately getting that new-bedding feeling? Well the Purple Harmony has that all night.

I think we have the Purple Grid to thank. I'd read about it – in our Purple Mattress review our tester flagged it as being outstanding when it came to temperature regulation, earning it the top spot in our best cooling mattress ranking. But the Harmony exceeded those expectations. It felt actually cold against my face when I went to go to bed, and remained cool throughout the night.

The core might also help. Latex foam – which appears in most of the best organic mattresses – is naturally temperature regulating, and known to sleep cooler than synthetic memory foam (read more in our latex vs memory foam explainer). Hot sleepers should make a beeline for this pillow.

(Image credit: Future)

2. It's soft but still supportive

The trick that pillow makers need to pull off is to create a pillow that is supportive enough to keep the sleeper's head securely propped at the right height, yet still soft enough to feel sumptuous and comfortable. The Harmony does this extremely well. The latex foam core is bouncy and buoyant – you won't sink into it as you would with a memory foam, but it still contours to your head shape to relieve pressure.

The Grid is visible though the cover, and I was concerned that the Grid would feel irritating on my face, but I had no such issue. It seems to amplify that floating feeling, and help relieve pressure further. No sore ears here. There's no need to plump, and the support is consistent throughout the night.

3. There are size options to suit different people

Pillows aren't a one-size-fits-all kind of thing. The Purple Harmony is available in three height options: low, medium and tall. That means you can pick the one that suits your frame and sleep style. The aim is to find a height that keeps your head in neutral alignment – not pushed up too high, not falling back too low – so your spine and neck are comfortably supported.

If you're petite or sleep on your back / stomach, you'll want a shallower option. Those with broad shoulders or who like to sleep on their sides will need something chunkier. There's a bit of wiggle room, because the Harmony pillow will compress based on how much pressure is put on it, but it's still great to be able to pick the version that sounds like it'll be the best fit for you. There are also standard and king options, to fit your bed size.