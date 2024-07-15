I'm using AI to clean my teeth thanks to this Prime Day electric toothbrush deal

The Amazon Prime Day sales are hotting up, and there are plenty of great bargains to be had on the best electric toothbrushes. Always a very popular item, electric toothbrushes are clinically proven to eliminate plaque better than any manual toothbrush.

Right now, the Oral B Genius X is available at Amazon US for $99.99, down from $199.99. That's a huge 50% off. Amazon UK has the same toothbrush for £89.99 down from £109.99: while the discount isn't as big based on the original price of the toothbrush in the UK, you're still getting a great toothbrush for the same basic price point.

The key USP of this toothbrush is Oral-B's artificial intelligence-powered guidance, which offers live feedback within its corresponding app. Your toothbrush accurately records where it is in your mouth and broadcasts this information to the app, so you get a visual representation of which parts of your mouth you've cleaned, and what you've missed. A built-in timer and a charging travel case are also included, so regardless of the original RRP, $99 / £90 price tags put the Oral-B Genius X firmly into "buy" territory.

Oral B Genius X: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon Save 50% on this AI-powered toothbrush with six teeth-cleaning settings, travel case and a handle that connects to the Oral B app for real-time AI guidance. It was a hefty $200, but now it's down to under $100.

Oral B Genius X: was £109.99 now £89.99 at Amazon The RRP on the Oral B Genius X is actually a lot lower in the UK than it is in the US, but a decent 18% discount means you'll still find it at around the same price point. £90 is a good price for this toothbrush if you think you'll be using the AI guidance regularly.

In our review of the Oral B Genius X, we called it "a robust, well-designed electric toothbrush that neatly bridges the gap between 'smart' brushes and regular ones" giving it four stars.

We added that "the Oral-B app adds some excellent tools to help improve your brushing technique and ensure you don't miss a spot (it tracks the brush's position in your mouth in real time with surprising accuracy), but the Genius X also delivers a thorough clean if you prefer not to connect it to your phone." So even if you didn't necessarily want to connect the app, the Oral-B brush is still an excellent tooth-cleaning machine.

