I'm using AI to clean my teeth thanks to this Prime Day electric toothbrush deal
This Prime Day electric toothbrush deal is X-cellent
The Amazon Prime Day sales are hotting up, and there are plenty of great bargains to be had on the best electric toothbrushes. Always a very popular item, electric toothbrushes are clinically proven to eliminate plaque better than any manual toothbrush.
Right now, the Oral B Genius X is available at Amazon US for $99.99, down from $199.99. That's a huge 50% off. Amazon UK has the same toothbrush for £89.99 down from £109.99: while the discount isn't as big based on the original price of the toothbrush in the UK, you're still getting a great toothbrush for the same basic price point.
The key USP of this toothbrush is Oral-B's artificial intelligence-powered guidance, which offers live feedback within its corresponding app. Your toothbrush accurately records where it is in your mouth and broadcasts this information to the app, so you get a visual representation of which parts of your mouth you've cleaned, and what you've missed. A built-in timer and a charging travel case are also included, so regardless of the original RRP, $99 / £90 price tags put the Oral-B Genius X firmly into "buy" territory.
Check out the links to both deals below:
Oral-B Genius X deal in the US
Oral B Genius X: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon Save 50% on this AI-powered toothbrush with six teeth-cleaning settings, travel case and a handle that connects to the Oral B app for real-time AI guidance. It was a hefty $200, but now it's down to under $100.
Oral-B Genius X deal in the UK
Oral B Genius X: was £109.99 now £89.99 at Amazon The RRP on the Oral B Genius X is actually a lot lower in the UK than it is in the US, but a decent 18% discount means you'll still find it at around the same price point. £90 is a good price for this toothbrush if you think you'll be using the AI guidance regularly.
In our review of the Oral B Genius X, we called it "a robust, well-designed electric toothbrush that neatly bridges the gap between 'smart' brushes and regular ones" giving it four stars.
We added that "the Oral-B app adds some excellent tools to help improve your brushing technique and ensure you don't miss a spot (it tracks the brush's position in your mouth in real time with surprising accuracy), but the Genius X also delivers a thorough clean if you prefer not to connect it to your phone." So even if you didn't necessarily want to connect the app, the Oral-B brush is still an excellent tooth-cleaning machine.
If you want to look after your health and fitness beyond oral hygiene, check out some of our best Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals, which are chock-full of smart tools to improve your running, workouts and monitor your recovery.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks from $14.99
- Apple: AirPods and iPads from $69
- Audible: three months free
- Back to school: essentials and tech from $5
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: cheapest-ever AirPods
- Kitchen: coffee makers from $24.99
- Kindle: three months Kindle Unlimited
- Laptops: deals from $179.99
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Smart home: up to 61% off cameras
- Tablets: Fire tablets from $54.99
- TVs: cheap TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: Shark from $149.99
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: up to 66% off
- Audible: three months free
- Books: from 99p
- Cars: dash cams from £31.99
- Fans: deals from £15
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: from £7.99
- Health: electric toothbrushes from £16.99
- Kitchen: air fryers from £29.99
- Laptops: devices from £149
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Phones: Samsung and Motorola from £83.99
- Tablets: £110 off Honor Pad 8
- TVs: cheap TVs from £139.99
- Video: movies and TV shows from £1.99
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech. A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.