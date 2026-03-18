I love the Shokz OpenRun headphones for running and cycling — but its Pro version is better, especially when discounted

I’ve been an avid cyclist for several years and an occasional runner, and I’ve found the Shokz OpenRun to be the best headphones for me while training.

As bone conduction headphones, the OpenRuns sit outside the ears to let the user be aware of their surroundings while listening to music or a podcast — particularly important if you’re riding on the road with traffic.

Shokz took that tech from the OpenRun and combined it with air-conduction technology found in the company’s other offerings, like the Shokz OpenFit range to offer improved audio quality with the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2.

They cost AU$319 at RRP, but the good news is these are now down to just AU$249 on Amazon, making them a tempting option for anyone keen on a new set of bone-conduction buds for work or play.

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We named the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 as one of the best open earbuds, specifically for runners who want the extra stability of the neckband design, compared to other open earbuds.

Aside from the improved audio quality, the air conduction in the Shokz OpenRun 2 means it won’t vibrate too aggressively at higher volumes, which happens in pure bone-conduction headphones like the OpenRun.

Shokz also replaced the OpenRun’s proprietary magnetic charger with a USB-C port, making the OpenRun Pro 2 a more convenient option and you won’t have to worry about losing the included charging cable. Unfortunately, that also meant the Pro 2 lost a bit of water resistance as it has an IP55 rating (compared to the OpenRun’s IP67) for limited dust ingress and low-pressure water jet protection.

That said, the OpenRun is also discounted in the Amazon Big Smile Sale for AU$169 (or 23% off) if you’re after something more water and dust resistant or if you’re not too fussed about audio quality. I’ve personally tried these headphones myself and wrote about my experience on sister site Tom’s Guide.

But if you’re willing to spend more on improved audio quality (while still having an option to switch to pure bone conduction), the convenience of USB-C charging and an included case, then you can’t go wrong with the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2.