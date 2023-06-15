Walmart 4th of July sale 2023: what deals to expect next month

This year's Walmart 4th of July sales are just around the corner now and it won't be long until the retailer is heavily discounting huge swathes of its inventory for this mid-summer sale. If you're looking for bargains then you've landed on the right page as we'll have all the best deals rounded up right here as soon as they arrive.

The 4th of July marks the middle of summer, which means it's a fantastic opportunity to score massive discounts on outdoor items like grills, patio furniture, and outdoor fun like pools, trampolines, and toys. Walmart's 4th of July sale also includes deals on tech items such as 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones, and if you're looking to save on items for the home, you can find usually find bargains on furniture, mattresses, kitchen appliances, and vacuums too.

Right now, it's a little too early to include any recommendations at the Walmart 4th of July sales have yet to land - but we recommend bookmarking this page ahead of next month as it will be updated with any news or good early deals. In the meantime, you'll find a quick overview of last year's sale to clue you in with what to expect for this upcoming event. If you're interested in other retailers, you can also head on over to our main 4th of July sales page for more offers from retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowes.

Walmart 4th of July sales: FAQ

When will the Walmart 4th of July sales start?

Most retailers actually kick-off their retail events a little earlier than the official date these days, which means we could see the Walmart 4th of July sales start as soon as late June. While nothing has been officially announced yet, we expect Walmart could post its deals up to a week early based on previous events and similar sales like those found on Memorial Day and President's Day.

Walmart 4th of July sales: what to expect

Appliances : save on Instant Pots, air fryers, microwaves & more

: save on Instant Pots, air fryers, microwaves & more Beauty: perfume, hair care, and tools starting at $15.99

perfume, hair care, and tools starting at $15.99 Clothing: deals on swimsuits, sandals, and accessories for the whole family

deals on swimsuits, sandals, and accessories for the whole family Laptops: save up to $300 on Chromebooks and more

save up to $300 on Chromebooks and more Mattresses : 4th of July savings on Allswell, Beautyrest, Serta, and more

: 4th of July savings on Allswell, Beautyrest, Serta, and more Furniture: beds, TV stands, couches, and more

beds, TV stands, couches, and more Grills: top-brand grills starting at $97

top-brand grills starting at $97 Outdoor fun: trampolines, swimming pools, sports, and more

trampolines, swimming pools, sports, and more Patio furniture: patio furniture starting at just $9.99

patio furniture starting at just $9.99 Patio & Garden: deals on furniture, planters, and garden tools

deals on furniture, planters, and garden tools TVs : cheap displays from $85

: cheap displays from $85 Toys: save on games and toys for all ages

save on games and toys for all ages Vacuums: floor care starting at just $20

Just above you can see a quick summary of last year's 4th of July sale at Walmart. The event encompassed most areas of the retailer's site, with discounts on both tech and the goods that are more traditionally associated with the 4th of July like patio furniture and appliances. A few highlights included some great prices on cheap TVs, laptops, and plenty of discounts on small kitchen appliances like air fryers and Instant Pots - both of which are often discounted at the retailer.

Walmart's 4th of July sale also includes some fantastic prices on vacuums and mattresses - although Walmart tends to focus on budget models. For in-depth recommendations on premium brands, we'd recommend heading on over to our 4th of July mattress sales page.

Do you need Walmart+ for the 4th of July sales?

Walmart Plus is kind of like the retailer's answer to Amazon Prime - a premium membership service that entitles members to free delivery, perks, and early access to retail events. The latter usually only applies to the bigger events like Black Friday and the Walmart Plus Weekend sale, which took place in September last year. For the 4th of July sales, we're expecting Walmart to simply post all of its deals to all customers without any early access - based on last year's event.

30-day free trial to Walmart Plus

For anyone who regularly shops at Walmart, signing up for Walmart+ could be a no-brainer. And luckily, there's a 30-day free trial available for everyone, so you can try out the service and evaluate whether you want to pay for a membership totally risk-free.

Of course, it's not a bad idea to sign up to Walmart Plus if you're shopping at the retailer. While it usually costs $12.95 per month, there's a 30-day free trial that you can sign up for at any point and that will automatically get you free deliveries, Paramount Plus, and savings on fuel.