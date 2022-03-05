Verizon's buy-one get-one-free Google Pixel 6 deals are back this weekend

After a short period of absence, Verizon's excellent buy-one get-one-free promo on the Google Pixel 6 is back again, offering multi-line users a really decent way to save a ton of cash.

To be eligible, users will first have to buy a device outright with a line on an unlimited data plan. After that, you'll have the option to get a second device on the house with another unlimited line, should you choose. Unlike with other promotions, this latest Verizon Google Pixel 6 deal is available to both new and existing customers, so it's a great option regardless of whether you're switching or upgrading.

If you are a new customer, however, then you can also take advantage of another promotion - one that offers a prepaid gift card of up to $1,000. This one's specifically angled at helping pay off those pesky early termination fees, which can be very pricey indeed if you decide to jump ship before your contract is up.

And, as always, if the above BOGO Verizon deal doesn't appeal, then you can instead opt to go for a trade-in rebate on a single device. You'll still need a line on an unlimited data plan to be eligible, but both new and existing customers can currently trade in an older device for a saving of up to $700 - enough to cover the entire cost of one device. Note, if you'd prefer a more premium device, all the above Verizon deals are also available on the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6 deals at Verizon

Google Pixel 6: BOGO, or save up to $700 with a trade-in and unlimited line at Verizon

See this same promotion on the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

