The best unlocked SIM-free iPhone 13 mini deals in September 2021

iPhone 13 mini Fact File (Image credit: Future) Release date: September 24 2021

Launch Price: £679 | $699 | AU$1,199

Platform: iOS 15

Storage: 64GB+

Camera: 12 + 12 + 12MP

Screen: 5.4-inch, Super Retina XDR

Colours: Black, White, Red, Green, Blue

SIM-free iPhone 13 mini deals get you the most affordable top-end iPhone while still giving you all the specs you could need.

You will need to shell £679/$699/£1199 so this is by no means cheap. And, while that sounds like a hefty investment, it not only comes out as the cheapest of the iPhone 13 handsets, but one of the cheapest phones at this level.

This really crams the features into that 5.4-inch OLED screen toting form. Powering what goes on there is the new A15 Bionic chip which is more power efficient as well as faster than last year's.

Also helping power is a new, bigger battery. The 2,406mAh battery now gets you an extra 1.5 hours of life compared to last year's model, says Apple. That still comes with 20W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless charging options.

When you consider this is just £100/$100 less than the iPhone 13, it really does offer a lot of value. That said, if you want that new 120Hz display, enhanced cameras or a larger screen then the iPhone 13 Pro Max, at 6.7-inches, is worth a look.

Below we've picked out all of the cheapest SIM-free and unlocked iPhone 13 mini deals for you to compare.

Today's cheapest SIM-free iPhone 13 mini deals: