Ultra-powerful 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 drops back down to its cheapest price ever

Apple makes some of the best premium laptops you can buy, but they do come at a significant cost. So, it's always well worth taking advantage of any offers that are available. And, as if on cue, there's now a $200 discount on the latest MacBook Pro 13-inch that slashes the laptop to its lowest price yet.

You can now get the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) at Best Buy for $1,099 (opens in new tab) (was $1,299). It's only the second time the premium Apple laptop has been this low and matches the previous cheapest-ever price from last December, making it one of today's best laptop deals.

It's now a much better buy following this discount, too. Our MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) review shows we were initially hesitant to recommend it, even though we awarded it a solid four stars out of five. At the time, it was difficult to justify the price considering the impressive performance of the cheaper MacBook Air M2 that launched around the same time.

Following this price cut, however, the MacBook Pro 13-inch is much better value for money and one of the best MacBook deals available right now. It's a great option for creative professionals that need a high-end laptop to power through demanding work that's near-silent and boasts a battery life that lasts all day.

Today's best MacBook Pro deal

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you missed it back in December, here's a chance to get the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with the powerful M2 chip for its lowest price ever. It was a tough sell at full price, but this discount makes it much better value for money. Get the premium Apple laptop for its high performance in creative tasks such as photo and video editing, as well as the impressive battery life of around 15 hours.

It was inevitable that we'd start to see more deals on older MacBooks now that the latest MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) and MacBook Pro 16-inch (2023) are upon us. The current-generation laptops are some of the most powerful devices made by Apple but they cost around twice as much as the 13-inch model.

We'll have to let you know whether they make it onto our list of the best laptops after more testing, although Apple devices do have a strong showing on that list already. Check below for more of today's MacBook deals across a range of Air and Pro models.