This Lenovo gaming laptop with $200 off is a steal – so it might not be around for long

Now that November is finally upon us, early Black Friday deals are starting to seriously roll out, including this Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop at Walmart for $200 off (Not in the U.S.? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Lenovo Legion Y540: $1399.00 $1199.00 at Walmart

This Lenovo Legion gaming laptop comes with an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display. Sporting a back-lit, full-sized keyboard, it's a fantastic laptop for gaming-on-the-go at a great price.View Deal

Definitely one of the best Black Friday laptop deals going right now, the Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop is a portable powerhouse for gaming at a reasonable price.

Loaded up with a ninth-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a GeForce GTX 1660TI with 6GB VRAM, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display, it's a great mid-range gaming laptop that won't cost you a fortune, even on sale – something that's not easy to find when it comes to cheap gaming laptop deals.

If $1,199.00 is still a bit pricey, you can swap out the 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD for a 256GB one and save even more with this deal over at Target.

Lenovo Legion Y540: $1,499 $1,079 at Target

The Lenovo Legion Y540 is a nice, thin and light gaming laptop from Lenovo that looks pretty decent to boot. Bezels are thin for a gaming laptop, and it's packed with a GTX 1660 Ti and a 9th-generation Core i7 processor. And, it's just 28% off over at Target.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop deals in your region

If you're not in the US, you can still get some great deals on the Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop, wherever you are.