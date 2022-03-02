This HP Victus RTX 3060 Ti gaming PC for $1,044 is the cheapest we've ever seen

We've just spotted what's easily the cheapest RTX 3060 Ti gaming PC yet with this HP 15L for $1044.99.

Yep, that price is roughly only $200 more expensive than the card itself on eBay right now, and you're getting a fairly capable rig to go along with it.

To get this price, use the configurator and first select the RTX 3060 Ti and the option for an upgraded 500 watt power supply - a requirement for this build. That will land you with the following spec: an RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, AMD Ryzen 5-5600G processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Now we will admit - these are pretty barebone specs indeed, especially the RAM and the SSD, but they are more than enough to get you great 1080p gaming performance for a good few years down the line. We would recommend upgrading the RAM to 16GB and the SSD to 512GB, but those are upgrades that can wait for some time if you just want to get up and gaming.

Housing this powerful GPU and components is the latest Victus case from HP - complete with a rather fetching white aesthetic. We haven't tested this machine ourselves so we can't attest to air flow or upgradability, but it's likely fairly easy to swap in things like a beefier air cooler or more RAM.

HP Victus 15L gaming PC: $1044.99 at HP

HP has released what's easily the cheapest RTX 3060 Ti pre-build gaming PC we've ever seen with this new Victus 15L. With an AMD Ryzen 5-5600G processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD this is a barebones build to say the least, but one that definitely doesn't skimp on graphical horsepower. Add other components via the customization feature, do some tinkering yourself, or strip parts for your own build - all are viable options with this particular HP pre-built.

