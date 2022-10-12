This 32-inch TV from Iffalcon is the cheapest Android TV you can get right now

Iffalcon 32F52 32-inch smart TV is available now for Rs. 8,549 on Amazon. It is one of the cheapest 32-inch smart TVs available now and the most affordable Android TV in the market.

Iffalcon has been in the Indian smart TV market for a long time. It would be a sub-brand of the renowned TV brand TCL if you didn't know, and it does have quite an extensive line-up of smart TVs in the market.

Iffalcon 32F52 TV: Key features and specifications

(Image credit: Iffalcon)

Iffalcon 32F52 smart TV has an HD-ready display with a resolution of 720p and refresh rate of 60Hz. The TV supports HDR content and has micro dimming support. The TV comes with a dual stereo speaker setup, supporting Dolby Audio.

This is an Android TV, unlike some pseudo smart TVs you may find in this budget, like Realme Smart TV Neo. It is based on Android TV 9 and comes with all the features and functionality you want from a smart TV. It supports Chromecast built-in and has support for voice search.

Another thing you'd get with Android TV is the support for Play Store and the whole suite of apps you can download from it. Unlike pseudo smart TVs, which support a limited number of apps, you can install any app you'd like on your TV.

Other Iffalcon TVs are also available at irresistible deals.

Since Amazon Great Indian Festival started, TVs from various brands have come in great offers. Like the 32-inch TV we featured above, other sizes of this brand's TV are available at excellent prices. Let's take a look at them.