Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Everything you need to know

Amazon has started teasing this year’s annual Great Indian Festival. The company has made it official through the app and website, and the Great Indian Festival now has a dedicated micro-site on Amazon.

Amazon hasn’t yet revealed the dates for the Great Indian Festival, but we can expect it to be in the second half of September itself.

Card offer: Which cards have the offer this year?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon usually has ties with various cards to offer customers even more savings on their purchases. This time, the card offers are available for SBI credit cards and SBI debit cards. Customers can get an instant discount of 10% on purchases made with SBI credit and debit cards. Amazon hasn’t revealed further details about the card offer, such as the maximum discount that can be availed per order and the maximum discount that can be availed as a whole.

The sale starts early for Prime members

(Image credit: Amazon)

As it is tradition, Prime members get early access to the Great Indian Festival sale. Every Amazon sale starts early for Prime members, a day earlier than the rest. We will know the date for Prime Early access once the company reveals it.

New launches

Amazon Great Indian Festival comes with a slew of new product launches. Let’s take a look:

iQoo Z6 Lite

(Image credit: iQoo)

iQoo is bringing a new budget smartphone, and it is rumoured to come with Snapdragon’s latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. It comes with a 120Hz LCD with a waterdrop notch like its elder brothers iQoo Z6 44W and iQoo Z6 5G. A 50MP dual camera is also rumoured, and so is the presence of a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime

(Image credit: Amazon)

Realme has started teasing Realme Narzo 50i Prime as a Great Indian Festival launch on Amazon. As discussed on the product page, it has been officially teased to come with a good design. It will come with a stage light design; the back of the phone makes a pattern that reminds us of the stage light. Other details of the phone are yet to be revealed officially by the company. But we can expect it to be more or less the narzo branded version of the recently launched Realme C30.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian

(Image credit: Amazon)

Tecno has recently launched a particular phone in the global market, which comes with a colour changing back when exposed to UV light. It’s like Vivo V25 Pro, but the back of the phone changes to different colours. It will be India’s first multi-colour changing phone. It comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. And it comes with a 64MP primary camera with an RGBW sensor and a 50MP 2X telephoto zoom lens. A 5,000mAh with 33W fast charging has also been teased.