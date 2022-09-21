Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 - Hand-picked smart TV deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live now, and if you are looking for a smart TV this festive season, Amazon has some fantastic deals on various smart TVs. Amazon offers discounts on brands like Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, Redmi, OnePlus, Iffalcon, AmazonBasics, Hisense, Acer and more.

Listed below are our best picks from the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Some of the TVs we have listed are coming at the lowest price ever on sale, and some are coming at a discounted price for the first time. Pick one according to your needs and use case.

Card offers - What is it? How to claim?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon usually offers special instant discounts for specific cards during sales like these. This time, Amazon has partnered with SBI to provide instant discounts on credit cards and debit cards issued by SBI bank.

You need to use any SBI debit card or credit card to claim the card offer. The instant discount will be auto-applied at checkout.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Smart TV deals

(opens in new tab) Mi Q1 Series 43-inch 4K QLED TV - on sale for Rs 53,999 (opens in new tab) 55-inch 4K QLED display | 30W 6 speaker setup | Android TV 10 with Patchwall 4 | Dolby Audio | DTS-HD | Dolby Atmos pass-through eARC

(opens in new tab) Iffalcon 43 inches 4K Smart LED TV 43U61 - on sale for Rs. 20,999 (opens in new tab) 43-inch 4K display | A+ Grade Panel | UHD | HDR 10 | 24 Watts Output | Dolby Audio Power Speakers | Surround Virtualizer



(opens in new tab) Hisense 4K 43-inch Ultra HD LED TV - on sale for Rs 26,990 (opens in new tab) 43-inch 4K display | 24 Watts Output | Dolby Atmos | Dolby Vision HDR | Ultra Dimming | UHD AI Upscaler | HDR 10, HLG support

(opens in new tab) OnePlus Y1S Pro Series 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV - on sale for Rs 26,490 (opens in new tab) 43-inch 4K display | 24 Watts Output | Dolby Audio | Dolby Atmos | HDR 10+, HDR 10, HLG | Gamma Engine with MEMC

(opens in new tab) Redmi 50 inches 4K Smart LED TV X50 - on sale for Rs. 32,999 (opens in new tab) 50-inch 4K display | Dolby Vision | HDR10+ | HLG | Reality Flow | Vivid Picture Engine | 30 Watts Output | Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual: X | Dolby Atmos pass-through eARC | DTS-HD | Android TV 10 with Patchwall