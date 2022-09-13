These Huawei MateBooks are up to £350 off and the best laptop deals available today

Amazon has just launched a trio of laptop deals on some excellent value-for-money Huawei devices.

The one you don't want to miss is this Huawei MateBook D15 at Amazon for £399.99 (was £549.99) (opens in new tab). It's a return to the cheapest price we've ever seen for this particular laptop and is a whopping £350 less than the recommended price. It's well-suited as an all-around device that's thin, light and lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge. It's a smart buy whether you need it for work, school, media streaming, office tasks or just day-to-day computing.

Inside, this Huawei MateBook D15 is a speedy Intel i5 processor, 8GB of performance-boosting RAM and a large 512GB SSD that can rapidly load Windows and applications. The 15.6-inch IPS screen ensures a high-quality image with minimal eye strain and clear detail, too. All of these are excellent components to find in a £400 machine and are rarely all seen together at this price point. Based on that, we think it's the one laptop deal you should snap up today if it falls within your budget.

Below, you'll also find a slightly cheaper but still reasonably capable laptop for lighter use, alongside a more expensive and far more powerful premium option if you're needs are more advanced. Either are strong choices and fantastic value for money at those price points, too.

Today's best Huawei laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Huawei Matebook D15: £749.99 £399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £350 – This is a terrific bargain for a solid all-around laptop for everyday computing, general browsing and work. You’ll struggle to get a better laptop deal right now in this price bracket that also includes high-performance components such as an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also offers a smart, light and durable design, 10 hours of battery life, and nifty extras like a fingerprint sensor built into the power button.

(opens in new tab) Huawei MateBook D14: £879.99 £549.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £330 – Here's another excellent value Huawei laptop that's currently on sale at Amazon this week for its lowest price ever. It features a powerful Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD that will ensure top-of-the-line performance and superior multitasking capabilities. Get it if you need a smaller 14-inch laptop that's still capable of handling anything you throw at it.

(opens in new tab) Huawei MateBook D14: £549.99 £329.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £220 – Consider this other Huawei MateBook D14 if you need a cheaper alternative. It's still a capable device and terrific value at this price for those who need a laptop for lighter use but doesn't skimp on performance. The key inclusion is 8GB of RAM, which will ensure programs load quickly and reasonable multitasking doesn't slow the laptop down. At 14-inches, it's easily portable, too.

You can always find all of the best laptop deals right here at TechRadar, including our more specific guides to the latest Chromebook deals if you need a cheaper device and today's top MacBook deals if you want one of Apple's premium laptops.