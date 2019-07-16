The top hi-fi Amazon Prime Day deals for AV receivers, speakers and more

If your speakers are getting a bit long in the tooth or your soundbar doesn't quite blow you away like it once did, maybe it's time to upgrade your hi-fi gear.

While it's easy to overspend on that brand-new speaker, however, we're all about saving you money on the latest and greatest audio deal - a job that becomes even easier during Amazon Prime Day when there are tons of great deals.

Not sure where to start when searching for a new speaker, soundbar or receiver? Let us help you with this curated list of today's best deals. Oh, and if you're looking for personal audio, don't miss our guide to the best headphone deals for Amazon Prime Day and our best Amazon Prime Day TV deals if you want to amp up your the rest of your AV setup without breaking the bank.

The best hi-fi deals in the US

(Image credit: Amazon) Denon D-M41 Home Theater Combo $499 $313 on Amazon

The Denon D-M41 is perfect for folks who just want to buy one piece and have a great hi-fi setup. The D-M41 comes with a stereo CD/FM receiver and a pair of SC-M41 bookshelf speakers. Form meets function meets a great deal price.

(Image credit: Amazon) Onkyo TX-SR383 7.2-Channel Receiver $239 $184 on Amazon

If you're building a home entertainment center for the first time, you're going to want a good receiver. Thankfully, this TX-SR383 should do the trick. It supports a 7.2-Channel configuration with Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio decoding.

(Image credit: Amazon) Polk T50 Floor Standing Speaker $149 $74 on Amazon

If you need a new floor standing speaker, Polk has a huge deal going on its 150W T50 speakers. These speakers support Dolby and DTS Surround, and feature one 1-inch tweeter, one 6.5-inch Drivers and two 6.5-inch Bass Radiators.

(Image credit: Amazon) Klipsch Floorstanding Speaker $599 now $347 on Amazon

Want to take your audio to the next level? Klipsch's best-selling floorstanding speaker is on sale today for 42% off the regular price. Why upgrade to floorstanding? These speakers are not only more powerful, but they're Dolby Atmos-ready, too.

(Image credit: Amazon) Polk Audio Bookshelf Speakers $99 now $49 on Amazon

They're not as powerful as a floorstanding speaker certainly, but the Polk Audio T15 Bookshelf Speakers will surprise you. These are one of the highest-rated pairs of bookshelf speakers on Amazon and they're on sale today for 50% off the regular price.

(Image credit: Amazon) Vizio 5.1.4 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos $780 $479 on Amazon

The big kahuna of soundbar deals for Amazon Prime Day is the Vizio VIZIO SB36514-G6 36-inch 5.1.4 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos. This system comes with a wireless sub, plus two satellite speakers for $479 - a huge 38% discount on the regular price.

The best hi-fi deals in the UK

(Image credit: Amazon) Amazon Echo Input: £34.99 now £14.99

Got a great set of speakers that you want to add Alexa voice control to? Then pick up the Echo Input while it's on sale. It plugs into dumb speakers, and gives them voice-activated smarts. There's a £20 saving to be made for Amazon Prime Day.

(Image credit: Amazon) LG 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Player: £109 £74.99 at Amazon

Give your DVD collection a new lease of life with 31% off this high-spec LG DVD player for Amazon Prime Day. It takes standard definition video and upscales it to 4K, and streams 4K content from Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and more.

View Deal

(Image credit: Amazon) Panasonic Ultra HD Blu-Ray Player: £149 £119 at Amazon

This premium DVD player plays both Ultra HD Blu-rays and DVDs, optimizing picture quality scene by scene for better brightness, color and contrast. If you've been thinking about replacing your DVD player, with 20% off, this comes highly recommended.

View Deal

(Image credit: Amazon) Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth Speaker £349 £299.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £49 off this premium wireless speaker for Prime Day. Crafted from anodized aluminum and full grain leather, it looks amazing and is built to last. With B&O's True360 sound technology, it'll sound great from any angle too.

View Deal