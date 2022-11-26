The Samsung Odyssey Ark is on sale right now, so you might actually be able to buy it

Samsung Black Friday deals are some of the hottest of the entire holiday shopping season, but we weren't expecting to see the Samsung Odyssey Ark on sale for $2749.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, but that's where we are.

Black Friday deals are a great way to save money on big-ticket items like appliances and computers, and this Black Friday monitor deal definitely fits the bill. With a whopping $750 discount, this CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree is 21% off, which is not something you see every day.

Today's best Black Friday Samsung Odyssey Ark deal

Samsung Odyssey Ark (55", 4K, 165Hz, 1ms): was $3,499.99 now $2,749.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is one of the most innovative monitors we've seen in years, but this is a very premium display, so its price tag is definitely not what we'd call accessible. But right now, you can save $750 on this incredible display at Amazon, which just might make it possible to buy.

One look at the specs of the Samsung Odyssey Ark will tell you all you need to know about why this is such a premium display. With a full 4K Ultra HD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms pixel response, this isn't just a candidate for one of the best gaming monitors of the year, its ability to convert from landscape to "cockpit" mode with three separate inputs for three FHD+ screens, make this a unique display among the best gaming monitors out there.

Normally, these kinds of premium features and innovations come with an inaccessible price, but with this Amazon Black Friday deal, you can take a healthy chunk off the price, making it an easier purchase to accept.

