The new iPhone SE 2022 is now buy-one get-one free at Verizon for a limited time

If you've been patiently waiting for new iPhone SE 2022 deals to drop at Verizon, then your wait is over - you can now score yourself a device on the house with the carrier's latest promo.

Specifically, you'll get an additional device for free when you purchase the first outright with a new line on an unlimited plan. Up until this point, promotions on this new budget Apple device have been curiously missing from the carrier's site - especially trade-ins and multi-line savings like this one.

Thankfully that's changing now. However, it is worth noting that you will need a line on each device to be eligible here, so factor that into your costs before you jump in with your free phone. These lines can be pricey, even with multi-line discounts.

With all that said, the lower price tag of the iPhone SE 2022 makes it a better candidate for this type of Verizon deal versus the usual flagship. It's actually under half the price of some of the competition, so it's fairly easy to commit to buying it outright. Being fully 5G compatible makes it a great pairing with Verizon's speedy wideband 5G network.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 deals at Verizon

Buy a new iPhone SE 2022 outright on an eligible unlimited data plan this week at Verizon, and the carrier will score you an additional device on the house. Note, you'll need an unlimited line on each device to be eligible here, but this is potentially a great saving for multi-line users. This is the first big iPhone SE 2022 deal we've seen from this carrier and well worth considering if you're on the lookout for a budget Apple bargain.

Should you buy the new iPhone SE 2022?

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The latest iPhone SE 2022 is a powerful if somewhat retro-looking budget device from Apple that slots neatly into a price point just shy of $500. It's a great choice if you're looking for a fully-featured phone without breaking the bank - if you don't mind its slightly old-school aesthetic, that is.

It's powered by the same Bionic A14 chip as the iPhone 13 and also comes with iOS 15 right out the box - the latest version of software from Apple. Its camera is decent, if not quite the match of the 13, and the screen is also vibrant, albeit on the small side due to it only being 4.7-inches. Based on the original iPhone 8 design, this new budget device is now dwarfed by today's flagships. It's cheap though, and comes with the benefit of being both pocket and palm-friendly, unlike some of the bigger modern phones out there.

Not interested in this Verizon deal? Check out what other carriers are offering over at our main Apple iPhone SE 2022 deals page.