The MacBook Air M1 drops to its cheapest price ever in the Presidents' Day sales

Apple laptops are pricey, sure. But they can also be excellent value for money if you buy them at the right price thanks to their high performance and impressive longevity.

During the holiday sales, you can now get the MacBook Air M1 at Best Buy for $799. That's a $200 saving off the regular price.

This top-of-the-line laptop received 4.5 stars out of five in our review due to its speedy performance, mighty M1 chip that can comfortably handle all computing tasks and long-lasting battery life.

We've given the most affordable Apple laptop such a high place in our guide to the best laptop because of the sheer performance of the M1 chip that powers it. It's what gets the highest praise in our MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review as it gives the device such fast load times, incredible responsiveness, and the ability to handle intensive tasks such as 4K photo and video editing with ease. That's on top of the slick design and impressive battery life of around 11 hours.

Even with the newer MacBook Air (M2, 2022) now available, we still think the older model is one of the best devices Apple has ever made. Sure, the upgrade to the more modern M2 chip is a solid improvement, but the level of power it offers is excessive for most, and it's hard to justify at the recommended price.

Because of that, sticking with the MacBook Air M1 – especially while it's on offer – is definitely the way to go. In terms of overall lifespan, it will still outlast many other cheap devices, so will save you money in the long run if you're able to invest now.

It's one of the best MacBook deals and laptop deals available.

