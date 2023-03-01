MacBook Air deals: latest M2 model receives huge price cut at Amazon

Readers in both the US and UK have some fantastic MacBook deals to check out at Amazon today - including near-record-breaking price cuts on the latest 2022 Apple MacBook Air M2.

We love this latest iteration here at TechRadar but we were initially put off by the high price tag. These deals, however, help shave a significant chunk off the upfront price of one of the best laptops you can buy right now.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,499 now $1,299 at Amazon

Storage: 512GB Amazon's offering a respectable $200 discount on a 512GB MacBook Air M2 right now - with a price that's just $20 off the record low. This Black Friday-level deal offers a great chance to bag this superbly designed Apple laptop for a stellar price. With a speedy M2 chip, expanded storage, and superb battery life, this latest MacBook Air is a great buy for both professionals and casual users with a bit of cash to spend.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was £1,249 now £1,029 at Amazon

Storage: 256GB In the UK? Amazon is offering a record-breaking deal on the MacBook Air M2 right now with a price that beats the previous low by a whopping £50. While this deal is on the baseline 256GB storage model, this is easily the best opportunity yet to get a discount on this rather expensive ultrabook.

Of course, even with these deals the MacBook Air M2 is still on the pricey side. While one of Apple's more 'budget-oriented' laptops, we still wouldn't recommend the Air M2 to everyone (see some cheaper options just down below). If you do have a bit of cash to spend, however, then it's definitely a worthwhile premium investment.

It's worth checking out our Apple MacBook Air M2 review for a full rundown of why this machine is a fantastic buy but the general overview is this: it's just an incredibly well-designed ultrabook.

Inside, the latest M2 chip affords plenty of power for most users to zip through their daily workloads, casual tasks, and even a surprisingly large number of intensive applications. It's not the speediest chip that Apple makes, but it's still more than capable of matching up against the most powerful Intel or AMD chips - and it lends to an impressive battery life of up to 16 hours.

Outside, the MacBook Air M2 features the gorgeous design that all Apple ultrabooks are known for. This model in particular, however, has a couple of upgrades over the previous 2020 M1 model that really set it apart. Not only is this 2022 iteration lighter, but the display has much slimmer bezels - which definitely lends to a more modern look. The display itself is also brighter with this model, improving what was already a really great laptop screen.

Still out of your budget? The MacBook Air M2 isn't the only Apple laptop on sale right now. We've rounded up a few more of the best MacBook deals this week just down below.

More excellent MacBook deals today

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy

Storage: 256GB Looking for a top-notch Apple laptop on a budget? Consider the still-excellent 2020 MacBook Air M1 - currently matching its lowest price ever at Best Buy. This top-of-the-line laptop received 4.5 stars out of five in our review due to its speedy performance, mighty M1 chip that can comfortably handle all computing tasks and long-lasting battery life. With all those benefits and today's $200 saving, it sits as TechRadar's top value-for-money pick in our best laptop guide.