The first RTX 4000 gaming laptop deals are here - but are they any good?

We're starting to see the first gaming laptop deals to feature the latest RTX 4000 series of graphics cards filter through now at leading retailers. Some of them are good, some of them are great, and some of them are... definitely worth avoiding. I've put together a quick list with some advice on which ones you'll want to consider and which ones you'll want to give a wide berth.

As the author (and updater) of our best cheap gaming laptop deals page, I'm always on the lookout for a good value machine. I've been comparing the prices of the latest machines for well over two years now, so I'm eagerly awaiting the next generation of gaming laptops. We know these machines will perform well, but will they be worth your hard-earned cash? Let's see.

(opens in new tab) 1. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 gaming laptop: was $1,276.99 now $1,099.99 at eBay (opens in new tab)

Processor: Ryzen 7-7735HS

Graphics card: RTX 4050

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB Here we have a Lenovo IdeaPad that's been fully decked out with a brand new RTX 4050 and 7th gen Ryzen chip. The processor in particular, is really tasty in this machine, but you're paying a very, very steep price considering the RTX 4050 is still angled as a budget graphics card. In short, I don't think this one is worth it when we're starting to see premium last-gen models with RTX 3070s drop down to similar prices. Our verdict: Definitely avoid

(opens in new tab) 2. Gigabyte G5 KF gaming laptop: $1,099.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Processor: Intel Core i5-12500H

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 512GB A reasonably priced machine with an RTX 4060 - consider me interested. All in all, this isn't a bad buy, but there are definitely caveats to consider with this one. First up, the 12th gen Core i5 processor is a serviceable but unremarkable companion to that RTX 4060. Secondly, spending over $1,000 and getting 8GB of DDR4 RAM is less than ideal. This is the kind of machine that you can expect to see for well under a grand in six months, so hold off if you can. Our verdict: OK, but not amazing

(opens in new tab) 3. Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop: $1,399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Processor: Intel Core i7-13650HX

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB OK, now we're talking. We've got a relatively speedy mid-range RTX 4060 paired up with a very, very respectable Core i7-13650HX CPU. This should give afford some very nice performance for the price, and the machine itself isn't a super-cheapo budget model with questionable build quality. We'd have loved to have seen a 1TB SSD here, but that's a minor complaint considering both the CPU and GPU are pulling their weight. Our verdict: Actually, a good deal

(opens in new tab) 4. CyberpowerPC Tracer VII 16-inch gaming laptop: was $2,309 now $2,195 CyberpowerPC (opens in new tab)

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX

Graphics card: RTX 4080

RAM: 32GB

SSD: 1TB Oh boy, this CyberpowerPC Tracer sure is pricey. It's hard to recommend a gaming laptop deal that's over two grand, but there's no doubt you're getting an eye-watering lineup of specs with this machine. A 13th gen Intel Core i9 chip, blazingly quick RTX 4080, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD are easily up there with the best specs you can get in a laptop right now. Add in a 240Hz 1440p display, and you've got an extremely capable machine for gaming at any level. Our verdict: Not a bad deal (if you're rich)

(opens in new tab) 5. HP Omen 17t gaming laptop: $2,399.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX

Graphics card: RTX 4080

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB Another incredibly pricey machine with an RTX 4080 under the hood, this HP Omen 17t is a hard sell when stacked against the CyberpowerPC above. Simply put, you're getting the same CPU and GPU here but at a more premium price and with a more meager set of RAM and storage. Even those these are easy upgrades, we don't think a 1TB SSD is much to ask for when you're spending over two grand. Our verdict: Too pricey for what you get

Analysis: are these gaming laptops good value?

(Image credit: Future)

Yeah, kinda. Numbers three and four - the Asus and the CyberpowerPC - are definitely the best value options in this first round of RTX 4000 gaming laptop deals and are well worth a look if you're looking to be an early adopter. The Asus G16, in particular, is a really nicely decked-out machine for the money, with no obvious compromises (unlike the slightly cheaper Gigabyte option).

The others are more questionable buys, in my opinion. First up, the Lenovo is really, really expensive for a more budget-orientated machine, even though it does admittedly have a very nice processor bundled in with the RTX 4050. If you're interested in an RTX 4050-equipped laptop, I'd probably recommend waiting it out until they become more 'mainstream' and widely stocked at big retailers. Right now, you can get an RTX 3060 gaming laptop for as little as $789 (opens in new tab) or even a machine with an RTX 3070 Ti for $1,199 (opens in new tab), so we definitely wouldn't advocate spending more than $1,000 on an RTX 4050 gaming laptop.

The Gigabyte and the HP are much better gaming laptop deals overall, but they're overshadowed by the Asus and CyberPowerPC choices - both of which offer superior choices at similar prices. Again, you may want to wait it out until RTX 4000 machines become more 'mainstream', but there are at least some good options for early adopters' right now. For those who are still on the fence, I'd highly recommend bookmarking our best gaming laptops buyer's guide, as we'll be updating it regularly with the latest generation of machines as we test and review them.