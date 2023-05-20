The Apple Watch SE is on sale ahead of Memorial Day with prices from $149

We're seeing record-breaking Apple Watch deals ahead of this year's Memorial Day sales this week with both the latest Apple Watch SE 2022 ($219 at Amazon) and the older Apple Watch SE 2020 ($149 at Walmart) on sale with extremely compelling prices.

Which Apple Watch SE model should you buy?

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The new model has a much speedier chip

New Crash detection

New low power modes

Both the original Apple Watch SE and the later model are aimed at offering a more 'stripped' down Apple wearable experience. They both pack in all the essential daily use features like health and fitness tracking but miss-out on the slightly more advanced stuff packed into the latest Apple Watch 8 (like an ECG, for example). Out of the two, however, the latest Apple Watch SE 2022 does have some upgrades that are likely worth the extra cost in our opinion.

The biggest selling point for the 2022 model is that it comes packed with the latest S8 chipset, which is the same processor that's powering the top-of-the-line Apple Watch 8. As you'd imagine, this will give it an edge in every-day performance versus the older model and we found the 2022 SE to be extremely snappy during our own product testing. While the old SE still has enough power for the basics, the latest SE provides a much zippier experience overall.

Two other new features that are worth mentioning are the crash detection, which is obviously niche but potentially incredibly important to have, and a new low-power mode. The latter is definitely a handy addition for the 2022 model since the SE has never been known for its battery life.

