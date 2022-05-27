The Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price is today's best Memorial Day deal

It's officially the weekend which means Memorial Day sales are up and running, and we've just spotted a can't-be-missed deal on the best-selling Apple Watch 7. Amazon has Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch on sale for $329 (was $399.99) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've seen for the Apple Watch 7 and one of the best Memorial Day deals we've spotted so far.



The Apple Watch 7 was released in October of last year and features a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.



While we've seen this record-low price on the Apple Watch 7 on Amazon before, the smartwatch has been sitting at a much higher $389 price tag for the past two weeks. We don't know how long this Memorial Day deal will stick around, so you should grab this bargain now before it's gone.

Memorial Day deal: Apple Watch 7

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - The Memorial Day sales event is up and running and we've spotted the Apple Watch 7 back down to a record-low price of $329 at Amazon. That's a massive $70 discount and the best deal you'll find for the 41mm smartwatch. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display, faster charging, and tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, and blood oxygen.

