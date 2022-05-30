Memorial Day sale drops the Apple Watch 7 to just $329.99 - the lowest price ever

The 2022 Memorial Day sale event means epic deals on tech items, and we've just spotted a record-low price on the best-selling Apple Watch 7. Amazon has Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch on sale for $329 (was $399.99) right now (opens in new tab). That's a $70 discount and the best deal we've ever seen.



The Apple Watch 7 was released in October of last year and features a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.



Today's Memorial Day sale applies to the 41mm Apple Watch 7, and while we've seen the smartwatch at this record-low price before, it was sitting at $389 for a better part of this week. The 2022 Memorial Day sales event ends today, so we recommend snagging this epic deal now before it's too late.

Memorial Day deal: Apple Watch 7

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - Memorial Day sales are live and you can get the best-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of $329. That's a massive $70 discount and the best deal you'll find for the 41mm smartwatch. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display, faster charging, and tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, and blood oxygen.

More Memorial Day deals

