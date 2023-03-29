The Amazon spring sale is ending soon - get the latest Echo Dot for just £29.99

The Amazon spring sale is ending soon, which means there are just hours left to score bargains like Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot smart speaker for just £29.99 (opens in new tab) (was £54.99). This massive 45% discount on the smart speaker is just £3 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday back in November.
The 5th-generation Echo Dot was released in October of last year and is Amazon's latest model smart speaker with improved audio and new features like temperature sensing and handy tap gestures. The small but mighty Echo Dot also includes Amazon Alexa on board, which allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or ask for the weather forecast.
Discounts on newly released Amazon devices are rare outside of sales like Prime Day, and this is a great price on a fantastic smart speaker. The Echo Dot offer ends tonight at Midnight, and if you're looking to snag more last-minute bargains, you can see our Amazon spring sales roundup for today's best deals that are still available.
Amazon spring sale - Echo Dot deal
Echo Dot (5th generation): was
£54.99 now £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Amazon spring sale has the best-selling 5th-generation Echo Dot on sale for just £29.99. That's the best deal we've seen all year and just £3 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. This version offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.
