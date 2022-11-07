The AirPods Pro just dropped to $159 ahead of Black Friday, but you'll have to act fast

Walmart just unleashed its first wave of Black Friday deals for Walmart Plus members, and the star of the show is Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro, which are on sale for just $159 (opens in new tab) – but you'll have to move fast if you want this deal.

Deals on AirPods are among the most popular Black Friday deals, and today's offer is the lowest price we've seen – and Walmart is one of the few retailers that still carry the first-generation AirPods.



The official Walmart Black Friday deals event kicks off tonight at 7pm ET, but the retailer is offering early access for its Walmart Plus members starting at 11am ET. Based on years past, Walmart's most-advertised deals, like the AirPods, tend to sell out quickly, so if you want to get your hands on this deal, it's worth signing up for a Walmart Plus membership (opens in new tab), as other perks include free shipping, savings on fuel, exclusive discounts, six months free Spotify Premium, and a Paramount Plus subscription.

Black Friday AirPods deal

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $169.99 $159 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $10 – This Black Friday deal is a return to the lowest price we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro, which offer solid noise cancellation, adjustable silicone ear tips, and a handy charging case. The second-generation AirPods launched earlier this year with a number of upgrades, but they're almost $100 more expensive, so this is a more affordable way to get some of Apple's premium earbuds. This offer is only available for Walmart Plus members (opens in new tab), and we predict it won't stick around for long.

Apple's first-generation AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods come with a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life, and up to four hours of listening time on a full charge.

See the full Walmart Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

More Walmart Black Friday deals

Browse more Black Friday AirPods deals and see more bargains with our Black Friday Apple deals guide.



You can shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and the best AirPods Pro deals.