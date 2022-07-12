The 5-star Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones hit their lowest ever price this Prime Day

If you've been waiting for the Prime Day deals to snap up a pair of high-end headphones, your wait is over: Amazon is listing the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $228 (was $349.99) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen these award-winning headphones available for, and it's a good $20 lower than the previous lowest price. That's so little money for an exceptional pair of noise-canceling headphones.

Until very recently these headphones were the critics' pick of the best wireless headphones thanks to Sony's excellent combination of first-class noise cancelation, excellent audio performance, long battery life and great comfort. In fact, the only headphones that are definitively better are their replacement, the Sony WH-1000XM5, but right now those are almost twice the price of this Prime Day deal. They're really good, but they're definitely not twice as good.

Save $121 on some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now: at full price they were excellent, but at this price they're just unreal. We've never seen these on sale for such a low price tag, and when you consider how good they sound and how well they cancel noise, this deal is unbeatable.

We gave these headphones the full five stars in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, calling them the best headphones available even up to 2022. Not bad for a pair first released in 2020, but that's a testament to just how good they are: Sony raised the bar to such a level that many rivals haven't caught up yet. The noise cancelation is exceptional, the sound quality is superb and Sony's support for higher bitrate codecs such as LDAC mean these are a great option for anybody who's serious about sound.

Although these headphones have now been superseded by a new model, the difference between the two is really marginal – and thanks to this Prime Day deal, the difference in price is massive. These Sonys are almost half the price of their replacements, but they're still very close in terms of audio and noise cancelling. Whether you're going to be listening at home or while soaring above the clouds, these are seriously impressive headphones – and right now they're an even better buy than before.

