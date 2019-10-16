Surface Pro 6 bundle deal includes Type Cover for more than $350 off list price

If you're looking at the shiny new Surface Pro 7 that was just announced, hold up a minute: here's a sweet deal on last year's Surface Pro 6 that includes the Type Cover.

Yes, Microsoft still sells its essential Type Cover keyboard accessory separately, so bundles like these are well worth stopping and taking a long look at.

This is an especially sweet discount ahead of what we expect to be an especially competitive Black Friday and Cyber Monday season. You may not see a price cutting this steep during that time!

Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover is $1,329 $959 at Newegg

Score Microsoft's top 2018 tablet with a Type Cover included for a whopping $369 off the list price if you were to buy both separately. This model includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

As you can already tell, you're saving quite a bit of money on this bundle deal not only compared to the list price of the Surface Pro 6, but also the Surface Pro 7.

A comparably configured Surface Pro 7 with that device's specifically configured Signature Type Cover will cost $1,359. While that specific keyboard cover can pair over Bluetooth, and the Surface Pro 7 will be more powerful than the current model, these improvements are likely minimal at best compared against the savings you're looking at.

So, instead of emptying your next paycheck on the hottest new Surface Pro tablet, spring for one that's just about as good for a whole lot less. You – and your bank account – will be happy you did.