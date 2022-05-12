Sony Xperia 1 IV pre-orders open with free Sony 1000XM4 headphones bundled in

The new Sony Xperia 1 IV is now available for pre-order, and a few juicy freebies are being thrown in for those looking to pick up this premium Android flagship.

Retailing for $1,599, those pre-ordering in the US will be treated to a free pair of Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds - a premium set of fantastic noise-canceling buds that normally retail for $279 by themselves.

Over in the UK, pre-orderers (yes, that's a word) will get themselves a free pair of Sony WH-1000XM4, which are just about the best headphones money can buy right now. Again, the phone is pricey (£1,299), but the Sony WH-1000XM4 tend to retail for anywhere between £249 to £279, with big discounts being rare. In short, it's not a cheap throw-away freebie here but a serious perk for getting your pre-order in.

We haven't reviewed the Sony Xperia 1 IV yet here at TechRadar (it's due to be released on September 1st in the US and June 16th in the UK), but it's likely to be a top contender for the best phone on the market. Inside, it's powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that you'll find on the Galaxy S22 series while featuring a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display capable of a 120Hz refresh rate. It's also the first smartphone on the market to feature continuous optical zoom, a feature that will excite a lot of avid mobile photographers.

Just below, you can find a list of the retailers in the US and UK that are offering Sony Xperia 1 IV pre-orders right now and a quick overview of the free gifts.

Sony Xperia 1 IV pre-orders live at these retailers

Sony Xperia 1 IV pre-orders: free gifts

Sony WF-100XM4

The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are offered with Sony Xperia 1 IV pre-orders in the US. These extremely premium buds feature class-leading noise-cancellation technology, excellent sound quality, and an incredibly ergonomic design. The recipient of a five-star review rating here at TechRadar, these buds are an amazing free gift.

Sony WH-1000XM4

And, those pre-ordering a Sony Xperia 1 IV in the UK will get themselves a free pair of WH-1000XM4 - the brand's most premium pair of noise-canceling headphones. If you're looking for all-day comfort, incredible noise-canceling performance, and excellent sound quality then these are the cans for you. Again, these were incredibly highly rated here at TechRadar when we reviewed them with a maximum score of five stars out of five.

