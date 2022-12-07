Sony WH-1000XM5 still at lowest price ever at Amazon after Black Friday

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the world's best headphones – combining looks, tech, and sound quality – and right now they're on sale for $348 (was $399) (opens in new tab) at Amazon.

A $50 price cut may not seem like the biggest deal here, but this is the lowest price yet on these excellent cans and a match for their Black Friday sales price from a few weeks ago. It's a really decent deal – and one that's offering much better value than Amazon's current listing on the slightly older WH-1000XM4 (for $348 (opens in new tab)), which we usually recommend under normal circumstances (especially when they're on sale for $279).

While the Sony WH-1000XM5 aren't the biggest jump up from the previous model, they're still leagues ahead of most rival brands' offerings. For the money, you'll get class-leading noise cancellation tech, great sound quality, and a newly revised design that's more reminiscent of high-end offerings from Bose than the usually utilitarian Sony fare.

They're quite simply the complete package, albeit one that comes with a fairly high price tag. We wouldn't recommend them to everyone, but those on the hunt for the best headphones money can buy will be more than well with the Sony WH-1000XM5, and for a few good years down the line too.

A combination of class-leading noise cancelation, stunning sound quality, and a beautifully refined design makes the Sony WH-1000XM5 easily the best headphones money can buy. They aren't cheap, of course, but today's last-minute pre-Christmas deal at Amazon feature's the best price yet on these excellent cans, with a deal that matches Black Friday.

