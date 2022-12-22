Save over $160 on the Pixel 7 Pro and other latest Google Pixels on Amazon

Black Friday may have been and gone, but Christmas deals keep coming thick and fast – and it’s a great time to jump on some of the best Android phones around.

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6a are all discounted at Amazon, and they’re all great options for jumping into the Android ecosystem.

The base Google Pixel 7 scored 4 out of 5 stars in the TechRadar review, with great performance and an excellent camera, while the Google Pixel 7 Pro takes what’s great about it and builds on it with additional RAM, a bigger, better display, and a larger battery.

The Pixel 6a is a more affordable option, too, and it’s now under $300 in this pre-Christmas deal.

Since they’re Google devices, they all run the stock version of Android, and are a great way to experience the customizable platform.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro - was $899 , now $729.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Google’s latest flagship is a superbly confident jack of all trades – and you can save over $160 on it with Amazon’s latest deals. Offering a large, high-resolution 6.7-inch display with always-on tech, 12GB of RAM and Google’s own Tensor G2 chip, it’s a powerhouse. And, since it’s a Pixel, it also offers an excellent camera with features like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more – with a 50MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto option. It’s also packing 5G, and runs the latest Android 13 with no bloat. In our 4.5-star review (opens in new tab) we said it’s “simply a brilliant phone at everything it does”, noting that it’s “every bit as good as the best smartphones from Apple and Samsung”.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 - was $599 , now $492.12 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The standard Pixel 7 is a little smaller than its Pro sibling, but it’s still an excellent phone. Part of that is due to it still using the Google Tensor 2 chip. Its screen is smaller at 6.3 inches, but it remains just as bright, and it has two cameras instead of the trio of the Pro, but it still packs many of the same features including 5G and Android 13. With updates guaranteed for the next three years, and five years of security patches, it’s a great option for anyone looking for a great camera but that doesn’t want to spend flagship prices. In our 4-star review (opens in new tab), we said it offers “great-value Google Smarts” and praised its design and camera features.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a - was $449 , now $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Google’s ‘A’ series of Pixel phones has always been a solid budget option, but the 6a at less than $300 is well worth a look for anyone in need of a solid camera that won’t break the bank. It’s lacking in battery life and doesn’t offer fast charging, but its smaller form factor is a big plus for anyone not looking for a large phone (although it still offers a 6.1-inch panel). We awarded it 3.5 stars in our review (opens in new tab), noting it was a little too expensive at launch, but this deal certainly helps.