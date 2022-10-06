Save more than £170 with this Samsung Galaxy S22 deal on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals are getting better and better by the day and today's offer is one of the cheapest we have seen for a brand-new S22 starting at £595 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

This is a really good deal at the moment as it can save you £175 on a Samsung Galaxy S22 with 128GB of storage space and 5G capacity - which is one of the best mobile phones out there right now.

The price tag for this flagship device has been on a downwards trajectory for some time, especially since the launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4.

We expect this trend to keep going as we approach the Black Friday 2022 sale in November and the launch of Samsung Galaxy S23 early next year. But if you are looking to avoid the Black Friday rush and all the stock uncertainties that come with it, you've got the chance to save a lot of cash now with this deal.

Equally, if you are not in any rush to buy a new device then you could also wait a little longer and see what deals come through as we get closer to the peak trading time of the year.

The Galaxy S22 has an excellent camera setup with more megapixels than the iPhone 13, and, unlike the iPhone 13, it gives you 3x optical zoom. If video is your thing, you can also shoot footage in 4K or even 8K.

Smooth and fast scrolling as well as excellent gaming quality are some of the biggest perks of the S22's 6.1-inch display with adaptive screen-refresh technology. An while the screen is slight smaller than its predecessor, the Galaxy S21, this difference won't be too noticeable to the average user.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S22 deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22: from £769 £595 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is one of the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S22 deals we have had so far this year and it will save you £175 for an excellent flagship device. If you want a top-tier device with one of the best phone cameras (opens in new tab) and high-quality display this is a great chance to bring it home for a lot cheaper. Of course, if you are able to wait a little longer for the Black Friday sale you might still find a better deal, but it probably won't be a huge difference to be honest.

