Save $75 with Trend Micro's antivirus discount and our exclusive coupon code

If you're going to invest the big bucks to have the latest hardware, it only follows that you should ensure it's protected with top-notch security, too. And luckily you won't have to pay the earth for it, thanks to Trend Micro's excellent antivirus deal made even better thanks to TechRadar's exclusive discount code.

Usually costing $129.95 for one year, Trend Micro Premium Security Suite is currently discounted by 53%, down to just $59.95 for protection on up to ten devices.

It gets better though. Quote the exclusive discount code techradar10 at the checkout and take a further 10% off the cost. With a total saving of over $76, this brings your subscription down to only $53.95.

Hosting a variety of features and tools, Trend Micro's Premium Security Suite protects against viruses, ransomware, and suspicious websites, as well as providing its very own VPN, password manager, and personal support whenever you need.

Get the full lowdown on the Trend Micro antivirus deal and what's included in its package below.

Our exclusive Trend Micro antivirus deal:

Trend Micro Premium Security Suite 1 year: save 58% | $129.95 $53.95 w/ code techradar10

Benefit from Trend Micro's comprehensive device and identity protection with a huge discount. Already reduced from $129.95 to $59.95 for an annual subscription, enter techradar10 into the promo code box at the checkout and claim an additional 10% off, bringing it down to just $53.95. Deal expires June 30

Trend Micro features: what you get with this deal

Covering up to 10 devices, here's all the features you get with Trend Micro's Premium Security Suite:

Maximum security: protection on Windows and Mac with 24/7 support against ransomware, viruses, and identity thieves.

VPN Proxy One Pro: secures connection when on public Wi-Fi, and blocks malicious websites.

Password Manager: measures password strength and protects against keylogging malware, as well as generating secure passwords.

Mobile security: protection for Android and iOS against malicious apps, ransomware, unprotected Wi-Fi, and dangerous websites.

ID security: dark web monitoring for personal information leaks, including email addresses, passwords, credit card number, etc.

Premium service: make the most of a personal help desk with 24/7 support and emergency assistance, virus and spyware removal, PC security health, and fast diagnosis and repair.