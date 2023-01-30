Save $578 on the Lenovo Ideapad 3

The latest Lenovo Ideapad 3 was released last year and stands as an excellent laptop for professionals and students alike. This 15.6-inch laptop has a stylish almond chassis that's lightweight and perfect for on-the-go use, and you can now buy the Ideapad 3 for a heavily discounted $381.90 (was $959.00) (opens in new tab)

The Ideapad 3 has an HD touchscreen display that allows for complete control of your device and the programs you'll be running on it. Need to zoom into a document or a spreadsheet, perfect that presentation or just browse the web leisurely at your own pace? You get 8GB of DDR4 RAM and an 11th-gen Intel core processor combined with 256GB of storage, which lends itself to uninterrupted productivity.

The Ideapad 3 doesn't have a dedicated GPU, so you won't be playing AAA games here, but it does have an integrated graphics card which means you could possibly run older or less graphically intensive games.



With ample storage, the Ideapad 3 is perfect for the casual user as well, and not just the entrepreneurs and students! You've got enough space to keep treasured photos, watch films and TV shows in HD and keep in touch with loved ones for a pretty good price. There's a webcam too, so you can use this laptop for video calls.

If you're after something a little more upmarket you might consider the Lenovo Ideapad duet which holds the number two slot in our best laptop lists (opens in new tab), or if you're after a really good gaming laptop you may be better off with the ASUS TUF Dash F15 (opens in new tab).



Outside the US? See more of today's best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop deal at Amazon