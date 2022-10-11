Get an Anker Bluetooth speaker for under £28 in the big Amazon Prime Day sale

Some deals deserve a piece of the spotlight in the shape of their very own story, and this is such a time, friends. That's because right now, you can get an incredible 30% off the Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker, currently slashed in price to just £27.99 (opens in new tab) from £40 – a stonking great £12 saving, which equates to 30% off!

Today's top Prime Day Early Access Bluetooth speaker deal

(opens in new tab) Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker: £39.99 £27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 30% - Want punchy and clear music anywhere for under £30? You won't find much better than this – you get 24 hours of power, IPX7 waterproofing so it can withstand accidents, and a pocketable design. Its cheapest-ever price is £26, so this is basically as low as it goes for this small speaker. If you can spend a bit more, the Anker Soundcore 3 is the upgraded version of this, and is £37.99 (32% off) today too (opens in new tab).

What you're looking at is the rugged Anker Soundcore 2, which as we said in our review impressed us for its 24-hour battery life, rugged build quality, and water resistance.

It's a compact and likeable thing, and while its sound quality leaves a little to be desired for audiophiles, it will please most people – and it's certainly loud enough to fill a small room, to entertain children or to sit by your desk and be a huge improvement on your laptop's built-in speakers.

Need something a little bigger? Look to the slightly newer Soundcore 3, also part of Amazon's Prime Day Early Access sale – which is slashed by 32% so it'll only cost you £37.99 (regular price £56!) if you snap it up today.

