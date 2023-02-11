Samsung's Presidents' Day sale is live - save up to $1,000 on major appliances

The highly anticipated Samsung Presidents' Day sale has launched, which means you can score huge savings on some of its best-selling appliances. You can save over $1,000 on high-tech refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, vacuums, and more.



Appliances are always a popular category during the Presidents' Day sales, and Samsung is a favorite destination thanks to its high-quality appliances at record-low prices. Whether you're after Samsung's best-selling Bespoke refrigerator, a top-of-the-line washer/dryer, or want to pick up a new stick vacuum - the Presidents' Day appliance sale has you covered. The tech giant also offers free shipping and returns and attractive financing options.



We've listed links to the most popular Samsung Presidents' Day sales below, followed by today's stand-out deals on refrigerators, vacuums, microwaves, and more. Samsung's Presidents' Day sale ends next Monday, so you should take advantage of these limited-time offers now before it's too late.

Samsung Presidents' Day sale: top deals

Samsung Presidents' Day sale: save up to $1,200 on Bespoke refrigerators

Samsung's Presidents' Day sale offers up to $1,200 off its best-selling Bespoke refrigerators. The sleek fridge can be designed to match your home decor with several colors and finishes to choose from. Today's offer shaves over $1,000 off the final cost, plus you'll receive free shipping and installation.

Samsung Smart Microwave with Convection & Slim Fry: was $679 now $499 at Samsung

If you're looking for a microwave that does it all, Samsung has a $160 discount on this 1.7 cu ft. smart over-the-range microwave. You can microwave, bake and roast and the slim fry technology allows you to prepare your favorite fried foods with less fat.

Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $899.99 now $549.99 at Samsung

Samsung's Presidents' Day sale includes this lightweight cordless Samsung Jet vacuum that's on sale for $299.99. The stick vacuum weighs just six pounds, offers up to 40 minutes of run time, and features a mini motorized tool for quick and convenient pick-ups.

Bespoke Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer: was $2,958 now $2,057.99 at Samsung

You can get a massive $1,200 discount on Samsung's Bespoke front-load washer and electric dryer. The stylish washer and dryer features a 7.6 cu. ft. capacity and includes smart functions so you can control your appliance from anywhere with the compatible Samsung app.

AirDresser Clothing Care System: was $1,599 now $999 at Samsung

Save a whopping $600 on Samsung's high-tech AirDresser clothing care system at today's Presidents' Day sale. Refresh and de-wrinkle your wardrobe with Samsung's powerful steam and air that relaxes light wrinkles and remove 99% of common bacteria, viruses, dust mites, and odors from clothing.

