Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1 gets tasty $150 discount

If you were mulling over buying one of Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2-in-1s, then you’ll doubtless be interested to learn that the Flex Alpha has been considerably discounted over at Best Buy.

Both the Core i5 and i7 versions of this 13.3-inch convertible laptop have been reduced by $150 at Best Buy, meaning you can now pick up the former for $699.99.

With that base model, you’re getting an Intel Core i5-10210U with 8GB of system RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Alternatively, you can step up to the Core i7-10510U version of the 2-in-1 which increases the system RAM to 12GB and storage to 512GB.

Both models come with a fingerprint reader and a 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen display with a Full HD resolution, along with a backlit keyboard, and a claimed battery life of up to 18.5 hours.

There’s also Wi-Fi 6 on-board, and in terms of ports, you get a USB Type-C connector, as well as a pair of USB 3.0 ports. Check out these tempting deals below:

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1 Core i5, 8GB, 256GB: $849.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Powered by a Core i5-10210U quad-core processor capable of Turbo up to 4.2GHz, this 2-in-1 comes in silver. You’ll be getting a lot of convertible laptop for a cent under $700, that’s for sure.View Deal