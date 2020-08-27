Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1 gets tasty $150 discount

If you were mulling over buying one of Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2-in-1s, then you’ll doubtless be interested to learn that the Flex Alpha has been considerably discounted over at Best Buy.
Both the Core i5 and i7 versions of this 13.3-inch convertible laptop have been reduced by $150 at Best Buy, meaning you can now pick up the former for $699.99.
With that base model, you’re getting an Intel Core i5-10210U with 8GB of system RAM and a 256GB SSD.
Alternatively, you can step up to the Core i7-10510U version of the 2-in-1 which increases the system RAM to 12GB and storage to 512GB.
Both models come with a fingerprint reader and a 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen display with a Full HD resolution, along with a backlit keyboard, and a claimed battery life of up to 18.5 hours.
There’s also Wi-Fi 6 on-board, and in terms of ports, you get a USB Type-C connector, as well as a pair of USB 3.0 ports. Check out these tempting deals below:
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1 Core i5, 8GB, 256GB:
$849.99 $699.99 at Best Buy
Powered by a Core i5-10210U quad-core processor capable of Turbo up to 4.2GHz, this 2-in-1 comes in silver. You’ll be getting a lot of convertible laptop for a cent under $700, that’s for sure.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1 Core i7, 12GB, 512GB:
$999.99 $849.99 at Best Buy
If the above machine isn’t quite enough power or storage for you, then up the ante by grabbing the Core i7 version of Samsung’s convertible, also in silver. $150 off represents a 15% discount, and brings this model down to the price that the Core i5 machine would normally retail for.View Deal