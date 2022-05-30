Purple launches $800 off Memorial Day sale and its ideal for restless sleepers

Purple is one of the most popular mattress-in-a-box brands in the US, and during this year's Memorial Day mattress sales you can save on Purple's premium beds and mattress bundles thanks to some generous money-off discounts.

Currently, Purple is cutting up to $300 off its memory foam and hybrid mattresses (opens in new tab)— but that's not all. Add a Purple Ascent Adjustable Base to your mattress purchase for an additional $500 off (opens in new tab), or a maximum savings of $800.

This is a strong Memorial Day sale from Purple, and these are among the highest dollar-off amounts we've seen from the company in a while. During its Presidents' Day sale, for example, Purple only took up to $150 off its line of mattresses and cut another $200 off with a premium bedding bundle.

Despite the discount being doubled this time around, prices were slightly lower in February than they are right now. We can thank inflation for driving prices up slightly at the moment. But if you're looking to save on one of the best mattresses, you'll still fare quite well during the Purple Memorial Day Sale.

(opens in new tab) Purple Mattress: from $799 $649 at Purple (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - During its Memorial Day sale, Purple is cutting $150 off its flagship model, which features a 2-inch layer of its proprietary gel grid to cradle the body and promote better airflow so you don't overheat at night. With that discount you can bag a queen size Purple Mattress for $1,249 (was $1,399). You can try it free for 100 nights, and it's backed by a 10-year warranty.

(opens in new tab) Purple Plus Mattress: from $1,199 $999 at Purple (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - The Purple Plus has earned a spot in our mattress guide for its deep pressure relief, which makes it a solid choice if you suffer from aches and pains. The 'Plus' refers to its extra layer of comfort foam, giving it a plusher feel than the original above. After a $200 discount, you can pick up a queen Purple Plus for $1,699 (was $1,899).

(opens in new tab) Purple Hybrid Mattress: from $1,899 $1,649 at Purple (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - Purple's entry-level hybrid offering merges its innovative GelFlex Grid with foam and support coils to give it a firm, responsive feel. A woven top cover allows for plenty of breathability as you sleep so you don't wake up in a sweat. With a $250 discount, a queen size is on sale for $2,149 (was $2,399).

(opens in new tab) Purple Hybrid Premier 3: from $2,499 $2,199 (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - The biggest savings in Purple's Memorial Day mattress sale can be found on its best-selling Hybrid Premier 3. Usually priced $2,999 for a queen, it's now $2,699. This medium-soft mattress has a 3-inch GelFlex Grid layer for enhanced pressure relief, but if you need something even more plush, the Purple Hybrid Premier 4 (opens in new tab) adds another inch to that GelFlex layer.

(opens in new tab) Purple Ascent Adjustable Base: from $1,399 $899 at Purple (opens in new tab)

Save $500 with mattress purchase - Buy any Purple mattress sized twin XL and up and add an Ascent Adjustable Base at $500 off. That means you can save as much as $800 on a new mattress + base combo. The Ascent features a Zero-Gravity mode for a near-weightless feel to alleviate joint pressure, as well as an Anti-Snoring preset to properly angle your head for easier breathing.

Need some new sheets or a mattress protector? You can also save 20% on Purple bedding (opens in new tab) right now as part of its Memorial Day Sale. You won't get any sheets or pillows included with your Purple mattress purchase, so if you need to refresh your bedding and want to buy from a trusted brand, this is a great way to do it with a decent discount.