Our favorite budget gaming laptop is even cheaper thanks to this Black Friday deal

When it comes to cheap gaming laptops that deliver solid gaming performance, it is hard to miss with the HP Victus 15 on sale for just $479.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now, an incredible $320 savings.
With Black Friday deals rolling out on everything from refrigerators to computer hardware, the best gaming laptops are going to start getting some major price cuts, and even at retail price the HP Victus 15 is a fantastic bargain.
It might not have the absolute latest gaming hardware, but for this kind of price, you absolutely cannot go wrong if you're looking for decent gaming performance in the latest AAA games under $500.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Black Friday HP Victus 15 deals
HP Victus 15 (12th-Gen Intel i5, Nvidia GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p at 144Hz): was
$799.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
You might not be getting an Nvidia RTX GPU, but the Nvidia GTX 1650 is still one of the best non-ray tracing 1080p GPUs going, and with a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 12450H CPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD on a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, you won't find a better gaming laptop at this price.
The HP Victus 15 is easily the best cheap gaming laptop on sale right now thanks to its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 512GB SSD, and 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display. It only has 8GB of RAM, but for less than $500, you simply can't walk away from this deal with a clean conscience. Sorry, those are the rules.
More Black Friday HP Victus 15 deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the HP Victus 15 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
