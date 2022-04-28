New Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 hits record-low price this weekend - with freebies

Design your own Galaxy Watch 4 at Samsung this weekend and the retailer will score you not just a $50 discount, but a free band and the chance to buy a charging dock for just $10.

For our money, this is the best deal yet on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which can be purchased for as little as $199 depending on which variant you go for. Today's prices at Samsung are technically a match for Amazon's - the lowest yet on this device - but come with the added benefit of a few freebies on the side.

You'll also get $50 of Google App Store credit with every purchase, which is a nice little cherry on top. While not a huge bonus, it's great if you want to buy some premium lifestyle or fitness apps to go along with your fully customized smartwatch.

Of course, you don't need to actually pay for any apps to make the most of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It's already got fantastic fitness features, alongside a comfortable design and powerful chip. It's a great all-rounder in our books, especially if you don't like the idea of forking out for something like an Apple Watch 7 but still want a nice premium product. You will, however, need a Samsung smartphone to access some of its more advanced features such as blood pressure or ECG measurements.

Speaking of which, Samsung's deals this weekend don't just cover the Galaxy Watch 4 - you'll also find some great freebies and discounts up for grabs on its smartphones, tablets, and TVs. These Mother's Day deals are available through May 8th and you'll find a few more recommendations from us just down below.

Galaxy Watch deals at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $249 $199.99, free band and charging dock for $10

Add a touch of personality with your Galaxy Watch 4 via the 'create your own' feature at Samsung and the retailer will gift you a free band and the chance to bundle in a dock for just $10. On top of that, you'll get a nice upfront discount of $50 on all devices today, regardless of whether you design a custom watch or not.

More Samsung deals this weekend

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: up to $100 Google Store credit, plus up to $200 with trade at Samsung

It's barely a few months old but you can already get yourself a nice little deal on the latest Galaxy Tab S8 series of tablets from Samsung. Available now is an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $200 and some bundled Google App store credit - perfect if you're going to be using expensive software on your new machine.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999 $899, plus free Galaxy Buds Live at Samsung

Want a cheaper foldable? Samsung also has a really strong line-up of deals on the new Galaxy Z Flip 3. Not only can you get a nice little $100 price cut upfront (plus trade-in options), but the retailer is also offering a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live earbuds. If that wasn't all, you'll also get a free charger, S-Pen, and $50 of Google App Store credit. Put together you're getting a ton of added value here and it's well worth considering picking this one up.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1799 $1,499 plus free Galaxy Watch 4 at Samsung

Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal is quite simply the best yet on this gorgeous foldable. Not only are you getting a nice $300 price cut, but the retailer is throwing in a free Galaxy Watch 4 (worth $199) with every purchase. On top of that, you'll also get a free charger, S-Pen, and leather case for your device. Put together, this is one incredible deal and definitely not one to be missed. Note, trade-in values of up to $535 are currently also available.

Want to see what else is available this weekend? Check out our main smartwatch deals page for the latest from other brands. Alternatively, head on over to our Apple Watch deals page for a deep dive on Apple devices specifically.