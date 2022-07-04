Nectar mattress has an anti-snore bed on sale for $399 this 4th of July

Nectar Sleep is one of the most highly rated mattress manufacturers in America, and to mark this prestigious holiday it’s selling a queen size Move Adjustable Bed for just $399 (opens in new tab) (was $1,349). You’re saving a massive $950 here, and because the discount is so huge the bed has now sold out in all sizes except the queen. It's a superb 4th of July mattress sale for anyone looking to reduce snoring or back or hip pain during sleep.

The Move Adjustable Bed Frame offers a lot of tech to help you sleep more comfortably. Some of the main draws include a raised head position to reduce snoring, plus a zero gravity position that helps you feel almost weightless when lying down. This alone is excellent if you have back or joint pain during sleep.

Nectar’s adjustable bed also has a built-in massage function to relax your body before sleep, with charging points built into the base to keep your phone and other devices topped up. We rate Nectar as making the best mattress for most budgets, and while you don’t get the brand’s famous 365-night trial and lifetime warranty with The Move, you do get a 50-night home trial and a three-year warranty, plus free shipping and returns.

(opens in new tab) Nectar The Move Adjustable Bed Base: $1,349 $399 at Nectar Sleep (opens in new tab)

Nectar Sleep makes the best memory foam mattress for most sleepers, and here it turns its hand to adjustable bed bases. The Move is an older model in the brand’s growing range, which is why there’s such a huge $950 discount on the queen size. All other sizes have now sold out and we don’t expect the queen to remain in stock for long.

The Nectar Move Adjustable Bed Base is perfect for sitting up and reading comfortably in bed, as well as for sleeping in a propped up position when you’re dealing with acid reflux, indigestion or nasal congestion. That same position also elevates your head so that your airways are more often, which can reduce or stop snoring - especially when you sleep on your side.

The built-in massage is remote control operated and a great feature to use to relax your body physically before sleep - the less tension you have in your body, the faster and deeper you’ll fall asleep.

You’ll have 50 nights to trial the Nectar Move Adjustable Bed Base at home, with free returns if you decide it isn’t right for you. Nectar’s also running a wider sale, with discounts on all-foam and hybrid beds, plus accessories such as its best pillows for sleeping, and a top-rated mattress protector.