LG's C1 OLED TV just dropped to a new record-low at the Amazon Spring Sale

We're hunting for all the best deals at Amazon's Spring Sale, which just launched, and we've spotted a new record-low on the highly-rated LG C1 OLED TV. The retailer has the 55-inch model now on sale for £849 (opens in new tab) (was £899), which is the lowest price we've ever seen and one of the best-value TVs available from today's sale.



While the LG C1 is an older model (it was released in 2021), it's still a great TV thanks to its impressive features, including LG's Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, virtual surround sound audio, smart capabilities, and four separate HDMI ports. We ranked it as our best TV in 2021 and it's still highly recommended today at this price if you want a high-quality OLED display for under £1,000.

Amazon Spring Sale - LG C1 OLED TV deal

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED (55-inch): was £899.99 now £849 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Spring Sale has dropped the best-selling LG C1 OLED TV to £849 - the lowest price we've ever seen. We still rate the LG C1 highly, even though it's an older display that was originally released in 2021. In fact, it's still one of the best TVs you can buy thanks to the beautiful OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, virtual surround sound audio, and four separate HDMI 2.1 ports.

In our LG C1 OLED review, we found the TV features a stunning OLED display with an Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor that helps provide a cinema-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life.

The 55-inch TV also features virtual surround sound audio, four separate HDMI 2.1 ports that will give you the most responsive current-gen gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Browse the full Amazon spring sale (opens in new tab)

See more of the best cheap TV deals happening now, and if you're looking for a more premium display you can see our best OLED TV deals roundup.