Amazon Spring Sale starts now – these are the best deals we'd actually buy

Here we go: the Amazon Spring Sale (opens in new tab) is now underway. After launching a few deals ahead of time, the main bulk of offers went up at 6pm and we've picked out some of the very best ones right here. The good news is that there are some decent discounts, too, just don't go in expecting price cuts on the same level as Amazon Prime Day.

Whether you're after a new smart home device, TV, electric toothbrush, air fryer or more, you can find all the biggest and best savings below that we've hand-picked from the sale at Amazon. These products have been chosen as they're some of the top-reviewed items in their category by our TechRadar experts, so you know you're getting quality.

Others are useful bits of tech or useful gear that are simply down to the cheapest price we've ever seen – or at least close enough that the difference isn't too major.

Right now, the majority of deals are on Amazon devices. That means all the usual suspects such as the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick and Kindle are all reduced. Not all the savings are impressive, though. Some are actually a long way from the lowest-ever prices we've seen in previous sales events. We've made that clear where it applies below, while also sticking to the deals we think are worth buying today.

We'll continue updating this page will more deals that you need to see throughout the Amazon Spring Sale. You can also browse all the offers at Amazon (opens in new tab) for yourself right now.

11 best deals in the Amazon Spring Sale

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest generation Echo Dot smart speaker offers a step up in audio quality to deliver clearer vocals, more powerful bass and a more vibrant overall sound. Apart from that, it's capable of exactly the same features as previous models. This latest offer is £3 more than the lowest ever price we've seen, but it's unlikely to fall much lower until later in the year around Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 8: was £119.99 now £64.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has just dropped this handy smart screen even further to a new record low price. The larger Echo Show 8 smart display features an 8-inch screen that you can use to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices through full Alexa support. This deal is on the latest generation model, making it an even better bargain.

(opens in new tab) Kindle: was £84.99 was £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The all-new version of the standard Kindle is now on sale for only the fourth time since it launched in September. Today's price is just £5 away from the record-low we saw back in February, so it's a reasonably good time to buy if you missed it back then. It's a basic ereader, but still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. The improved Kindle Paperwhite is currently only slightly more, too, but this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite: was £129.99 now £94.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

And here is that aforementioned Kindle Paperwhite deal. This is a solid price for the latest version of the more premium ereader, but it's important to point out that it has been £10 cheaper in the past. Again, it's likely that won't be repeated until this year's Prime Day. The Kindle Paperwhite is packed with features to suit all avid readers, including 10-week battery life, glare-free 6.8-inch screen, adjustable warm light and storage space for thousands of books.

(opens in new tab) Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £38.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a cheap and simple home security option, you can find the Blink Video Doorbell back down to around £5 away from its lowest-ever price in this early round of the Amazon Spring Sale. It doesn't come with additional cameras, but you can pair it with existing smart displays at home or use the app to see, hear and speak with anyone at your door no matter where you are.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi Max 15-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker: was £319.99 now £249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We've awarded this the full five stars in our Ninja Foodi Max 15-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker review, so you know you're getting one of the best Instant Pots out there with this premium alternative from Ninja. Today's offer matches the lowest price ever, which is understandably still quite pricey for some. However, it's an excellent bit of easy-to-use kit that can pressure cook, air fry, sauté, steam and lots more in between.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 (plus free Buds Pro): was £778.99 now £499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The standard Google Pixel 7 is a fantastic option if you're looking for a fully-featured Android flagship that doesn't break the bank. A combination of an excellent design, powerful Tensor 2 chipset, and class-leading camera features makes it a superb all-rounder and a great choice for most users. It now also comes with a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro for a great value deal. See our Google Pixel 7 review for a full run-down of this device.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was £579.99 now £379.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is up there with some of the best laptop deals available this week. This version bumps the spec up to an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD - those are strong components for the money that can handle all your day-to-day needs with ease. If you need to get the most bang for your buck in a machine for everyday use, this is how to spend your money.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Scribe: was £329.99 now £284.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The first-ever discount on the brand new Kindle Scribe in the UYK drops the unique ereader and e-ink tablet hybrid by £45. It combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. It's pricey and a little underwhelming according to our Kindle Scribe reivew, but still good value for such a multi-functional device.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54.99 now £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a great price for the classic Xbox Wireless Controller and just £5 more than the cheapest ever price of £34.99 that we spotted during the last Black Friday sales. Deals on these controllers usually only happen at fixed times throughout the year, so if you've been waiting to get a new gamepad then take advantage of this price cut while you can. It's also available in white.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Cube: was £139.99 now £119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can now score a £20 discount on the latest Fire TV Cube. It's only the third time Amazon's latest and most advanced video streaming device has been reduced. We found this version was better than ever in our Amazon Fire TV Cube review. It's packed with features including WiFi 6E for a smoother wireless connection and 4K resolution support with image-enhancing Dolby Vision and HDR10+ to improve lighting. It also supports Alexa commands for hands-free voice control for the TV and other smart devices in your home.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale?

Clearly, someone over at Amazon was bored of waiting until the usual mega-sale in July, as the retailer announced a three-day spring sale in the UK from March 27 - 29.

While the event doesn't sound as monumental as the yearly members-only Amazon Prime Day, relatively large savings of up to 40% were revealed across all categories in the initial press release. There are discounts on all the usual Amazon devices as well as reductions on popular categories such as TVs, appliances, toys, phones, fashion and more. Some wide-ranging reductions mentioned in the announcement include:

Appliances: up to 30% off Samsung, Hisense, Tefal, Philips and more.

up to 30% off Samsung, Hisense, Tefal, Philips and more. Beauty: up to 40% off makeup and nailcare from Rimmel, NYX, Max Factor

up to 40% off makeup and nailcare from Rimmel, NYX, Max Factor Fashion: Save up to 30% on Amazon Fashion for men, women and kids

Save up to 30% on Amazon Fashion for men, women and kids Health: save big on electric toothbrushes, hairstyling tools and razors

save big on electric toothbrushes, hairstyling tools and razors Gaming: up to 40% off video games, controllers and accessories

up to 40% off video games, controllers and accessories Pets: Save up to 25% off pet food healthcare and supplies

Save up to 25% off pet food healthcare and supplies Phones : up to 35% off Google, Samsung and OnePlus smartphones

: up to 35% off Google, Samsung and OnePlus smartphones Sports: Save up to 30% on Fitbit, Columbia and Helly Hansen

Save up to 30% on Fitbit, Columbia and Helly Hansen Toys: Save up to 20% on toys from Lego, Mattel, Hasbro and more

Save up to 20% on toys from Lego, Mattel, Hasbro and more TVs: save up to 30% on televisions from Samsung, Sony and more

Amazon Spring Sale: an early Prime Day?

It doesn't look that way. Our initial research shows that many products cost the same or were actually slightly cheaper as recently as last Black Friday, while some are far from the record-low prices during the previous Prime Day sale.

Take the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, for example. This has now dropped to £47.99, but it's actually been as low as £32.99 when it went on sale during Prime Day. Of course, it's important to point out that this spring sale is open to all and not exclusively for Prime members, but it's still a considerable difference.

Elsewhere, some of the offers are at least a little more in line with the cheapest prices we've seen before. The Kindle Paperwhite is £94.99, just £10 more compared to the deal from the most recent Prime Day. Not great, not terrible.

What is Spring Sale Spotting?

(Image credit: Amazon)

For that extra hit of unexpected pizzazz, TV personality / radio DJ / Gogglebox couch potato Rylan is also involved. You'll be able to catch him on a special Instagram show called Spring Sale Spotting frolicking with goats, bunnies, and air fryers - for some reason. I'm not joking. There are pictures and everything.

If any of the early deals haven't caught your eye, remember that the Amazon Spring Sale (opens in new tab) starts at 6pm today and will run until 23:59 on Wednesday, March 29.

Even though we're hesitant to fill our digital baskets based on the lack of standout deals so far, you can join us over the next few days as we will pick out even more of the best items actually worth buying and all the biggest discounts. I'm sure we'll be able to dig out a bargain or two.