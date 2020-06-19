Lenovo’s weekend sale sees big discounts on Yoga and IdeaPad laptops, Legion gaming PCs and more

Lenovo has kicked off a wide-ranging sale on laptops and some desktop PCs (plus tablets and smart devices) for this weekend, with a whole host of reductions being offered on specified models.

Those price reductions are granted via a discount code, namely: BUYSAVEMORE.

So remember, that’s the magic phrase to look out for attached to products in order to get up to $100 extra off – or $50, or $10, in the case of cheaper devices – in the following categories. (That's extra because it can come on top of other already applied savings).

Just follow the links below to check out the hardware on sale.

These offers run from now until the end of Sunday, June 21.

And if you’re wondering what the most compelling deals might be in this Lenovo sale, we’ve picked out a few choice bargains for you below, because we’re good like that. Check this lot out...

Lenovo Legion T530 with RTX 2060 $1,689.99 $1,339.99 at Lenovo.com

This Legion gaming PC has already had $250 knocked off the recommended asking price, and with the weekend sale coupon, you get an extra $100, for an impressive total saving of $350. The T530 is a tidily compact PC built around a Core i7-9700 CPU paired with an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card, backed with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13-inch laptop $999.99 $749.99 at Lenovo.com

Grab this IdeaPad for 25% less than its normal price, with $200 already knocked off, and a further $50 saved with the weekend offer. The laptop benefits from an impressive spec including a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U CPU and a QHD (2,560 x 1,600 resolution) IPS display, with 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB PCIe SSD (oh, and Wi-Fi 6 support).

