iPhone 14 preorders now open - here's where to get Apple's latest flagship phone

iPhone 14 preorders are now open and you can officially order your new device at Apple and many other retailers worldwide. Apple announced the new devices for 2022 at their yearly keynote event, Far Out, taking place in Cupertino, California on Wednesday September 7. After a few days' wait, today the brand officially open s iPhone 14 preorders.

During the Apple Event, the company unveiled the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Plus. All devices are set to be officially launched (and delivered) from September 16th. One minor exception to this is the 14 Plus model, which will be available from October 7th.

If you are hoping to be among the first to lay hands on the latest Apple flagship device then now is the time to commit. It's unlikely that models will sell out immediately but it's a good idea to get your order in as soon as possible if you don't want to face any delivery delays.

As always, there are a lot of promotions with this week's preorders. If you're interested in our recommendations, head on over to our main iPhone 14 deals hub for our top picks in both the US and UK.

Where can I pre-order iPhone 14?

The Apple store (opens in new tab) tends to be the most popular place to pre-order iPhone 14, particularly if you are looking to get an unlocked phone - so, you can just head straight there.

If you are looking to pre-order iPhone 14 on a contract or prefer going through a different retailer, here's a good snapshot of all the retailers that have opened preorders:

United States

Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Verizon (opens in new tab)

AT&T (opens in new tab)

T-Mobile (opens in new tab)

Walmart (opens in new tab)

All of the above retailers are offering the usual promotions on these devices, namely a trade-in rebate of up to $800 on the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, and up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. All deals will be eligible with unlimited data plans.

United Kingdom

Affordable Phones (opens in new tab)

Carphone Warehouse (opens in new tab)

Currys (opens in new tab)

Mobiles.co.uk (opens in new tab)

How much does the iPhone 14 cost?

The iPhone 14's price has stayed exactly the same across all models if you are in the US. The iPhone 14 will debut at $799 and the Plus model at $899. The Pro series also stayed the same as last year, starting at $999 for iPhone 14 Pro, and $1099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Unfortunately, due to exchange rates and the Pound being weaker versus the dollar, prices in the UK have gone up by around £100, The iPhone 14 base model starts out at £849, the iPhone 14 Plus at £949, and the Pro and Pro Max at £1,099 and £1,199 respectively.

Here's a summary of all the prices:

iPhone 14 - $799 / £849

- $799 / £849 iPhone 14 Plus - $899 / £949

- $899 / £949 iPhone 14 Pro - $999 / £1,099

- $999 / £1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max - $1,099 / £1,199

When will iPhone 14 pre-orders be delivered?

Apple announced during their September keynote event that iPhone 14, 14 Pro and Pro Max preorders will be delivered starting on September 16. You can of course preorder a device before this date, but this is when the first devices will be delivered. It's also when devices will be available in-store.

The iPhone 14 Plus is facing a slightly longer wait until launch - until October 7th specifically. We're not quite sure as to why this is, but if you are looking to buy this device specifically just be aware it's going to take longer for it to be delivered.

Do I need to pre-order iPhone 14?

If you are an absolute die-hard fan of Apple products looking to set your hands on the device as soon as possible then we'd recommend getting your pre-order in early. While there are generally a lot of phones available to pre-order and plenty of retailers, we have seen delivery delays in the past - especially at Apple itself and the big carriers in the US. Apple is usually reliable in delivering devices to early birds, however.

What's new about iPhone 14?

This year, Apple has very much made a clear distinction between the standard iPhone 14 and the new iPhone 14 Plus model, and the more premium Pro models. Simply put, the iPhone 14 is very much an iterative upgrade in comparison to the iPhone 14 Pro, which gets all the latest bells and whistles.

The iPhone 14 sticks with the A15 Bionic from last year's iPhone 13 Pro as well as the same basic design as the iPhone 13. The camera is where the main improvements are, with a new 12MP main camera and larger sensor providing a 49% improvement in low light performance.

The iPhone 14 Pro range will have a new chipset - the A16 Bionic, with the first-ever 4nm processor. Apple says this will be its fastest ever processor, beating the nearest competition by 40%.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will also be sporting 48MP main cameras (up from 12MP on the iPhone 13 models), with a quad pixel sensor that captures four times the information for the photonic processor. The brand claims this is twice as good in low light conditions versus the iPhone 13 Pro's camera.

All devices will also feature a new Gimbal-like stabilization to make in-movement video more stable and an eSIM as per standard - getting rid of the physical SIM trays and enabling quick transfers between networks/carriers.

Satellite SOS calling support is featured on all devices of the new iPhone 14 range. However, it's worth noting that Apple has stated that this will be included for free for the first two years of service, but will incur a subscription fee afterward.

What iPhone 14 model should I go for?

This year more than ever it seems that the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max are the devices to go for if you are looking for a real upgrade on last year's device.

The Pro models are the ones carrying the biggest updates compared to its 2021 predecessors - including a 120Hz refresh rate display, a 48MP main camera, capable of 8K video recording, and the upgraded A16 Bionic processor.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus have seen improvements to the camera mostly, although the same basic design and chipset is carried on from the previous models. They're essentially a refined version of the iPhone 13, which may appeal to some looking to save a bit of cash.

However, if you're still not convinced on spending all that money then it might be worth checking out iPhone 13 deals or 13 Pro Max deals. The standard iPhone 13 in particular has received a $100 / £100 price cut since the unveiling of the iPhone 14 and is well worth checking out if you're on more of a budget.