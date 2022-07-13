Here are the strangest things we've found during Amazon Prime Day

Amazon has a huge selection of items for sale on its site, and that means more than a few strange things get blessed with Amazon Prime Day deals.

Here you won't find discounts on useful gadgets like Apple's Prime Day deals, or the best Prime Day air fryer savings, but you will get 2%-off a Hamilton Funko Pop (opens in new tab) or over half-off for a kid's microscope (opens in new tab). Let's see what we found.

Today's strangest US deals

(opens in new tab) Darth Vader wearable blanket: $30 $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 – Do you want to strike fear into the hearts of Rebels while also keeping all cozy and warm? Then this blanket plus Darth Vader costume combo piece is the perfect Prime Day deal for you.

(opens in new tab) Kids beginner microscope: $55 $23.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $31.20 – Ah yes a microscope, just what every kid wants. Admittedly this writer would have been pretty excited to get one of these when he was younger (or even right now to be honest) but it's probably not the deal most child will be thinking about this Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Microfiber dusting gloves: $13 $6.80 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $6.20 – Are you cold and trying to clean at the same time? Then you may want a pair of dusting gloves. We're not sure why you'd otherwise opt for this strange fashion item over a regular duster but here you are.

(opens in new tab) Stranger Things party centerpieces: $16 $12.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $3.20 – Have you finished Stranger things Season 4 yet? If you haven't or are looking to rewatch it all while waiting for Season 5, why not throw a watch party and use these strange party decorations? Why are Murray and Dustin sharing a bottle of vodka? Why is Hopper so upset? Where's Steve Harrington? Much like the show, these decorations leave more questions than answers.

(opens in new tab) Cat tunnel bed: $38 $24.75 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $13.24 – This two-in-one cat bed and play tunnel actually looks like quite a smart buy, netting you two useful pet items in one. What we found strange though was the manufacturer and review images showing it wrapped around a Christmas tree; cats and decorations can already be a disastrous pairing, we don't need to bring them any closer together.

Today's strangest UK deals

(opens in new tab) Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth: £35 £22 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £13 – This sloth may be a superb baby toy (winning a Toy of the year award according to the listing) but that doesn't stop it from looking rather nightmarish if you really sit back and take in the design.

(opens in new tab) Alexander Hamilton Funko Pop: £9.96 £9.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 17p – We don't know what's stranger, a Funko Pop celebrating America's first secretary of the treasury or that it's only a 17p price reduction. Sure, Hamilton is an iconic musical, but Funko Pops based on historical figures will never not be weird (even if it's of Lin-Manuel Miranda playing a historical figure).

(opens in new tab) Heinz Tomato Ketchup (10 ml, Pack of 200): £16 £12.15 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £3.84 – Some easily forgotten heroes of Prime Day are the bulk buys on long-lasting goods. While not as flashy as a discounted laptop or smartphone, picking up a deal on a year's supply of something you use regularly can really help your budget stretch further; but this pack of 200 Tomato Ketchup sachets is likely not the best way to satisfy your condiment needs.

(opens in new tab) The Mandalorian Dobble: £15 £9 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £6 – Dobble is an excellent family board game; the rules are simple and its design is approachable for people of all ages thanks to its mess of brightly colored icons that perfectly straddle uniqueness and similarity. The Mandalorian edition makes our list of weird Prime Day items as not only does it cost £1 more than the regular version but seemingly offers a worse experience as the symbols look much less distinct – there are four near-identical yet different Grogus on the four example cards, and the color palette is much less engaging.

(opens in new tab) Stranger Things mouse mat: £20 £15.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £4.50 – While Amazon.com offers Stranger Things party decorations, Amazon.co.uk will sell you a mouse mat. While a lot more useful it's no less odd, especially as the show itself features barely any computers; plus the characters in the image look just a little off giving the mouse pad an overly unsettling look, not something we want to look at on our desk regularly.

Do you need Amazon Prime for Prime Day's strange deals?

Yes, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member if you want the buy these strange items for the best price this Prime Day. While there are usually tons of general sales open to all customers over Prime Day, Amazon always keeps its best deals for Prime members exclusively. Thankfully, the retailer offers a free trial throughout the year, which you can use to gain access to every Prime Day deal free of charge.