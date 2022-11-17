Grab yourself this Lenovo Chromebook for just $99 before Black Friday

We're seeing tons of early Black Friday deals landing on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and beyond. A lot of these early bird deals aren't that impressive, but we've sorted the wheat from the chaff to bring you this stellar deal on Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 Chromebook.

What makes this such a good deal? Well, it's a full two-thirds down from the current retail price of $300, bringing this compact Chrome-powered laptop down to just $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab). If you're looking to buy a new Chromebook but you're shopping on a tight budget, this is one of the best deals out there right now.

The best Chromebooks embody three main principles: versatility, affordability, and security. Sure, they're not nearly as powerful as a high-end gaming laptop, but they make up for that by providing speedy everyday performance at a reasonable price tag.

$99 is, in fact, exceedingly reasonable, perhaps even verging into 'shockingly cheap' territory. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook was already a good budget laptop, equipped with a 14-inch HD display and an octa-core MediaTek processor that should provide a nice long battery life.

It's not the flashiest laptop on the planet, but it looks a heck of a lot better than the average $99 laptop, which will typically have either paper-thin construction, enormous screen bezels, or both. At this special Black Friday price, the IdeaPad 3 Chromebook puts our normal ranking of the best cheap laptops to shame.

Bear in mind that if you want a computer for gaming, or generally want to use your laptop to run resource-intensive software, you might want to invest in a laptop with a discrete graphics card - the one thing Chromebooks lack. You can check out our Black Friday gaming laptop deals here!

Save $201 – Holy moly! This might be the best Black Friday Chromebook deal we've seen yet. Two-thirds shaved off the price of this budget Chrome laptop from Lenovo! Yes, the specs are fairly modest, but the IdeaPad 3 will do just fine for low-intensity office tasks or schoolwork.

