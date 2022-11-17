Grab yourself this Lenovo Chromebook for just $99 before Black Friday

By Christian Guyton
published

Want a super-cheap laptop that isn't super-ugly? This Lenovo Chromebook is the way to go.

We're seeing tons of early Black Friday deals landing on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and beyond. A lot of these early bird deals aren't that impressive, but we've sorted the wheat from the chaff to bring you this stellar deal on Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 Chromebook.

What makes this such a good deal? Well, it's a full two-thirds down from the current retail price of $300, bringing this compact Chrome-powered laptop down to just $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab). If you're looking to buy a new Chromebook but you're shopping on a tight budget, this is one of the best deals out there right now.

The best Chromebooks embody three main principles: versatility, affordability, and security. Sure, they're not nearly as powerful as a high-end gaming laptop, but they make up for that by providing speedy everyday performance at a reasonable price tag.

$99 is, in fact, exceedingly reasonable, perhaps even verging into 'shockingly cheap' territory. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook was already a good budget laptop, equipped with a 14-inch HD display and an octa-core MediaTek processor that should provide a nice long battery life.

It's not the flashiest laptop on the planet, but it looks a heck of a lot better than the average $99 laptop, which will typically have either paper-thin construction, enormous screen bezels, or both. At this special Black Friday price, the IdeaPad 3 Chromebook puts our normal ranking of the best cheap laptops to shame.

Bear in mind that if you want a computer for gaming, or generally want to use your laptop to run resource-intensive software, you might want to invest in a laptop with a discrete graphics card - the one thing Chromebooks lack. You can check out our Black Friday gaming laptop deals here!

Want to see what else is available this week? Head on over to our main laptop deals page for more recommendations.

